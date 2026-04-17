12 Hummus Recipes That Are Way Better Than Store-Bought

There are seemingly countless brands of hummus at most grocery stores these days. You can find hummus with every imaginable add-in, from pedestrian garlic to inexplicable chocolate. But if you've ever had fresh hummus before, then you know that store-bought hummus just can't compare to the homemade stuff. It can often taste stale and somewhat flat, missing the bold acidity and saltiness it needs to truly shine. Luckily, hummus is pretty easy to make at home, especially when you follow a recipe.

We've collected this list of some of our all-time favorite hummus recipes to help you learn how to make the dish at home. Whether you're looking for a simple, classic version of the dip or you want to flavor your hummus with anything from lemon to pumpkin, we've got you covered. Once you start making your own hummus from scratch, you'll wonder why you ever bought the store-bought version in the first place.