12 Hummus Recipes That Are Way Better Than Store-Bought
There are seemingly countless brands of hummus at most grocery stores these days. You can find hummus with every imaginable add-in, from pedestrian garlic to inexplicable chocolate. But if you've ever had fresh hummus before, then you know that store-bought hummus just can't compare to the homemade stuff. It can often taste stale and somewhat flat, missing the bold acidity and saltiness it needs to truly shine. Luckily, hummus is pretty easy to make at home, especially when you follow a recipe.
We've collected this list of some of our all-time favorite hummus recipes to help you learn how to make the dish at home. Whether you're looking for a simple, classic version of the dip or you want to flavor your hummus with anything from lemon to pumpkin, we've got you covered. Once you start making your own hummus from scratch, you'll wonder why you ever bought the store-bought version in the first place.
Simple Creamy Hummus
If you've never made hummus before, start with this recipe, as it'll help you learn the basics. You'll need just five ingredients to pull it off, and you may be surprised at how delicious it is when it all comes together. Save some whole chickpeas until the end of the recipe so you can add them in to provide the dish with some extra texture, and don't forget to garnish with bright, bold paprika.
Recipe: Simple Creamy Hummus
Caramelized Onion Hummus
There are few things you can make in your kitchen that are going to taste as good as caramelized onions. Sure, they take some time, but it's worth it when you get to taste how sweet and complex caramelized onions can be. But you don't have to save those caramelized onions for a French onion soup or pasta dish — try adding them to your homemade hummus instead. They'll make the creamy dip even more flavorful, with a complexity you won't find in a store-bought hummus.
Recipe: Caramelized Onion Hummus
Summery Zucchini Hummus
Sometimes, you might crave a bold and intense hummus, but other times, you may want something light and fresh. When the latter sounds more appealing, this zucchini hummus is the way to go. It's still creamy, but the presence of hydrating zucchini provides a more refreshing flavor backdrop to your hummus. Plus, adding in sriracha gives this stuff a lovely, subtle heat that'll make you want to go back in for another bite. Serve the hummus alongside fresh veggies for a healthy-feeling appetizer.
Recipe: Summery Zucchini Hummus
Lemon Hummus
Lemon is another excellent addition to your hummus when you want it to taste refreshing yet still deliver a powerful, bold flavor. By using both lemon zest and lemon juice, you're really infusing the chickpeas with that signature citrusy flavor that tastes so good when it's hot out. Although this recipe calls for the chopped cilantro topping as an optional ingredient, we think it delivers a powerful, fresh flavor punch that takes the dip to a whole new level.
Recipe: Lemon Hummus
Instant Pot Hummus
If you have an Instant Pot, then you know it can be used for a surprising number of tasks in the kitchen. You may have tried making soups and stews with it, but it also works well for dips, including hummus. This recipe allows you to use dry chickpeas, which you can cook in the Instant Pot without soaking them for hours ahead of time. It's a great option when you don't have canned chickpeas on hand but still want to make hummus relatively quickly.
Recipe: Instant Pot Hummus
3-Ingredient Pumpkin Hummus
Once fall rolls around, pumpkin becomes one of our favorite ingredients to incorporate into various dishes. This pumpkin hummus highlights the squash in such a delicious way. The best part is that you only need three ingredients, which means you can make this even when your fridge and pantry aren't totally stocked. You'll start off with store-bought hummus here, but since you're adding the pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice yourself, you're left with a dip that tastes way fresher than the store-bought stuff tastes on its own.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Pumpkin Hummus
Roasted Garlic Pumpkin Hummus
Craving pumpkin hummus but want more of a savory flavor profile? No problem — just make this pumpkin hummus with roasted garlic. We love using roasted garlic because it imparts a savoriness into your dish while still offering a hint of sweetness. Cumin, black pepper, and cayenne help you lean into those savory notes even more. Serve it with fresh vegetables or crackers, or spread it onto a sandwich for a fall-themed dish that you'll want to eat all season long.
Recipe: Roasted Garlic Pumpkin Hummus
Fava Bean Hummus
Typically, hummus is made with chickpeas, but that doesn't mean they're the only type of bean you can use to make this dip. If you want to switch things up, try using fava beans instead. This recipe, which comes from NoMad L.A., makes the most beautiful, bright-green hummus that packs a surprising amount of flavor. Spinach gives the dip its vibrant hue, and toppings like pickled shallots, black sesame seeds, and chopped pistachios create an extra visual pop.
Recipe: Fava Bean Hummus
Easy Roasted Pumpkin Hummus
Roasting is an excellent way to make just about any squash taste sweeter and more complex, which is why you'll roast pumpkin before adding it to this hummus recipe. Not only does that pumpkin infuse the dish with more flavor than you could achieve with chickpeas and tahini alone, but it also results in a beautiful, bold, and vibrant orange color that looks amazing amongst your appetizer spread. Topping with sesame seeds and chopped parsley adds that extra oomph it needs.
Recipe: Easy Roasted Pumpkin Hummus
Ghastly Beet Hummus Halloween Appetizer
If you want to make your hummus look absolutely stunning, you need to add beets to the recipe. They turn the chickpeas into a bold, bright pink that'll make the dip look that much more appealing. Technically, this recipe is designed for Halloween. The recipe works for the spooky holiday when paired with the accompanying ghost-shaped pita chips. But honestly, the base recipe is so good that we enjoy making it year-round.
Homemade Pesto Hummus
You may be used to enjoying pesto in pasta dishes and spread on bread for sandwiches, but did you know that you can harness those same flavors in a hummus recipe? You'll make this hummus dish like any other, except instead of stopping at the chickpeas, tahini, and lemon juice, you'll also add basil, Parmesan cheese, and pine nuts into the mix. This hummus functions beautifully as a dip, but we think it works particularly well on veggie sandwiches.
Recipe: Homemade Pesto Hummus
5-Ingredient Edamame Hummus
Here's another hummus recipe that strays from the usual chickpea-based formula. You'll use edamame in place of the chickpeas, which gives this hummus a subtle green color. Otherwise, it's a pretty standard recipe that calls for tahini, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice. It arguably tastes a bit lighter than the original, but it still pairs just as well with crackers, cut veggies, and other snacky, dippable ingredients. Use shelled edamame to make the preparation process easier.
Recipe: 5-Ingredient Edamame Hummus
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