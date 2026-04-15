Here's Everything You Need To Make Texas Roadhouse-Style 'Road Kill' Burgers At Home

Texas Roadhouse is filled with iconic meals that are far too delicious to enjoy at the restaurant alone. We love recreating our favorite Roadhouse entrées at home, especially when they're given a unique spin. The "Road Kill," for instance, is a beloved steak dish from the chain that is even better when turned into a burger.

Texas Roadhouse's Road Kill meal consists of steak covered in sautéed mushrooms and onions dripping in melted jack cheese — all the fixings that make for a hearty burger. Given the toppings, it's easy to make a handheld version of the meal. The mushrooms and onions translate well to burgers, and the form gives you room to add even more ingredients if desired. Take the shortcut by using store-bought burgers or have greater control over the flavor by making beef burger patties from scratch.

When mixing the beef, don't forget to include Texas Roadhouse's iconic steak seasoning blend. If you can't find the signature sirloin seasoning in stores, simply mix sugar, salt, turmeric, garlic powder, black pepper, onion powder, and chili powder. While the patties sit in the fridge, soften the onions and mushrooms in a pan. For thick restaurant-style burgers, reverse sear using a cast iron skillet before topping the patties with the onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Then, return them to the oven for a minute or two to allow the cheese to melt.