Here's Everything You Need To Make Texas Roadhouse-Style 'Road Kill' Burgers At Home
Texas Roadhouse is filled with iconic meals that are far too delicious to enjoy at the restaurant alone. We love recreating our favorite Roadhouse entrées at home, especially when they're given a unique spin. The "Road Kill," for instance, is a beloved steak dish from the chain that is even better when turned into a burger.
Texas Roadhouse's Road Kill meal consists of steak covered in sautéed mushrooms and onions dripping in melted jack cheese — all the fixings that make for a hearty burger. Given the toppings, it's easy to make a handheld version of the meal. The mushrooms and onions translate well to burgers, and the form gives you room to add even more ingredients if desired. Take the shortcut by using store-bought burgers or have greater control over the flavor by making beef burger patties from scratch.
When mixing the beef, don't forget to include Texas Roadhouse's iconic steak seasoning blend. If you can't find the signature sirloin seasoning in stores, simply mix sugar, salt, turmeric, garlic powder, black pepper, onion powder, and chili powder. While the patties sit in the fridge, soften the onions and mushrooms in a pan. For thick restaurant-style burgers, reverse sear using a cast iron skillet before topping the patties with the onions, mushrooms, and cheese. Then, return them to the oven for a minute or two to allow the cheese to melt.
Rev up your homemade Road Kill burgers with extra fixings
If the buns can contain it, there's no limit to what you can pair with the sautéed veggies and gooey cheese. All the standard burger toppings, like pickles, lettuce, and tomato slices, elevate the burgers and add a fresh touch to the hearty beef and rich mushrooms and onions. If you want it even meatier, make it a double or add in some bacon slices.
A tangy burger sauce or garlic aioli will also bring a flavor boost to your homemade Road Kill burger. To accompany the mushrooms and onions, add some sautéed sweet peppers or jalapeños. Using a range of cheeses is another simple way to customize your Road Kill burger. Along with the jack cheese, sprinkle some shredded mozzarella and cheddar onto the patties after searing. If you'd prefer a luscious surprise in each bite, opt for cheese-stuffed burgers instead.
Pair the burger with flavorful sides like this copycat Texas Roadhouse grilled shrimp. Whether on or beside the burger, the bold shrimp is a perfect complement to the dish. Cajun fries are an equally delicious accompaniment to the burgers, as are homemade Texas Roadhouse rattlesnake bites.