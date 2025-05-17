3 No-Fail Tips You Need For The Best Cheese-Stuffed Burgers

The Midwest's Juicy Lucy reinvented traditional cheeseburgers by introducing new possibilities for stuffing toppings inside a burger rather than just on top. But as fun to make as they are to eat, Juicy Lucys can be a little tricky. We spoke to Austin Stull, Executive Chef at The Grillroom Chophouse & Wine Bar in Chicago, who echoed this sentiment. "I love a good Juicy Lucy, but they can be a bit difficult to execute," he admitted.

Pointing out issues with using the wrong type of cheese that leads to a greasy mess, Stull recommends "a cheese that's firm and will melt when heated and not break," and avoiding brie, chevre, and other soft cheeses. "Sear both sides on high to get your crust, then finish in the oven, around 375 [degrees Fahrenheit," he added. "This doesn't expose the interior to extreme heat but just enough to melt the cheese through."

There are many schools of thought when it comes to assembling the perfect burger, but for a Juicy Lucy, the two main components you have to take into consideration are the meat and the cheese. Using the right amount of heat so your cheese melts and the patty holds together is definitely a balancing act, but with thoughtfully chosen ingredients and a little patience for the method of cooking, these stuffed burgers will be the hit of your next dinner. Remember, the desired effect is a sensation of crave-worthy melted cheese inside a burger that is neither burnt nor falling apart.