Is There Such A Thing As Too Much Matcha? Here's What Happens If You Drink It Excessively

With matcha drinks from popular coffee chains and at home recipes for everything from lattes to plant-based matcha smoothies, there are endless ways to enjoy matcha all day long — but should you make a habit of it? Tasting Table spoke to Destini Moody, registered dietitian-nutritionist at VNutrition, to find out about the risks of consuming too much matcha, and her explanation will make you think twice about that third latte.

Green teas like matcha are chock-full of antioxidants and amino acids that can fight inflammation, regulate blood sugar, and even improve cognitive function. Matcha powder differs from regular green tea in that you consume the whole leaves, so it's highly concentrated and delivers more nutrients. However, this also means matcha contains way more caffeine, with 70 milligrams in a teaspoon of the tea. Moody pointed this out as matcha's biggest red flag.

"Usually the effects of too much matcha are associated with the excess caffeine," said Moody. She continued to explain that "the effects are amplified in those with caffeine sensitivity, which come with effects including lack of sleep, jitters, irritability, and higher heart rate." Most adults should consume less than 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, and while matcha isn't as caffeinated as coffee, that doesn't give you a free pass.

"Having more than five servings of matcha daily could be too much for most people," Moody said. She defines a serving as 1 teaspoon, so five would equal 350 milligrams of caffeine in your cup. Potential caffeine overload isn't the only reason to avoid indulging in matcha, either.