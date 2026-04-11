Italian Rainbow Cookie Martini Recipe

I absolutely love a cocktail before dinner, but the truth is, there is nothing I love more than a cocktail at the end of the night. The sweet combination of liquors satisfies my sweet tooth without being overly filling, making for a perfect dessert even after a heavy meal. Some of my favorite dessert-y drinks are martinis (such as the ever-popular espresso), largely because the martini is such a versatile cocktail. Made with gin or vodka and mixed with virtually any liquor, cream, or juice, a martini can replicate virtually any dessert you can think of. That's why it makes a perfect vessel to pay tribute to one of my favorite desserts: The Italian rainbow cookie.

Italian rainbow cookies aren't exactly rainbow — they're actually the colors of the Italian flag's red white, and green, though the color doesn't matter quite as much as the flavor, which is a completely unique blend of almond, raspberry, and chocolate. The cookie is also unique because of its texture, which is spongey, jammy, and chocolatey all at once. Decadent but also a little demure, the cookie is the perfect bite-sized way to end a night. In martini form, it's even better: the almond, chocolate, and raspberry are each different liquors that add a sharp bite to the classic flavor, with a creamy base that emphasizes its dessert-y nature.