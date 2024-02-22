Leftover Jam Is The Perfect Excuse For Making Italian Rainbow Cookies

More often than not, leftover jam suffers the fate of sitting forgotten in the back of the fridge until there's a last-minute breakfast to be made. That does not always have to be the case, though, especially when this fruit product has always had so much unexplored potential. Instead of spreading it over bread and scones for the hundredth time, why not include it when you're trying out Tasting Table's Italian rainbow cookies for an eye-catching dessert?

With a gorgeous taste and a stunning appearance to match, these colorful Italian rainbow cookies are the key to ending a meal on an unforgettable note and the ideal cure to all those random sweet tooth cravings. Despite the name, these sweet treats don't look or taste like what most people think of when they think of a cookie. They're vibrant layers of almond sponge cake sandwiched together with thin spreads of fruit jam in between and a chocolate coating on top. The jam adds a bit of moisture and a fruity spark that cuts right through all the nutty richness, keeping the spongy layers tender and diversely flavorful. Even if you're using leftover jam, rest assured that these qualities are still obtainable. This is a budget-friendly way to make the most of your food while also having fun creating and enjoying a delectable treat.