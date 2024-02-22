Leftover Jam Is The Perfect Excuse For Making Italian Rainbow Cookies
More often than not, leftover jam suffers the fate of sitting forgotten in the back of the fridge until there's a last-minute breakfast to be made. That does not always have to be the case, though, especially when this fruit product has always had so much unexplored potential. Instead of spreading it over bread and scones for the hundredth time, why not include it when you're trying out Tasting Table's Italian rainbow cookies for an eye-catching dessert?
With a gorgeous taste and a stunning appearance to match, these colorful Italian rainbow cookies are the key to ending a meal on an unforgettable note and the ideal cure to all those random sweet tooth cravings. Despite the name, these sweet treats don't look or taste like what most people think of when they think of a cookie. They're vibrant layers of almond sponge cake sandwiched together with thin spreads of fruit jam in between and a chocolate coating on top. The jam adds a bit of moisture and a fruity spark that cuts right through all the nutty richness, keeping the spongy layers tender and diversely flavorful. Even if you're using leftover jam, rest assured that these qualities are still obtainable. This is a budget-friendly way to make the most of your food while also having fun creating and enjoying a delectable treat.
Endless fun awaits
Although fresh jam is typically used, leftover ones will also fit into these Italian rainbow cookies just right. In fact, with all the magical taste and texture these sweet treats have to offer, you'll hardly be able to tell the difference. Unlike other jam-centric dishes like PB&J or thumbprint cookies, the jam only serves as a small feature in this recipe, which helps to greatly mask any day-old imperfection while still allowing the original flavors to shine.
Raspberry jam, with its brightly sweet and tart notes, is an all-time classic choice. That said, you can use any flavor at your disposal, whether it's blueberry, strawberry, cherry, apricot, or even tropical things like mango and passion fruits. The changes may not adhere entirely to the Italian rainbow cookies' traditional taste but they allow you to fully tailor the cookies to suit your preferences. Somewhere along the way, perhaps you can even experiment with new, unique combinations.
Consider adding a splash of liqueur to the batter to amp up the overall flavor profile. For example, amaretto — an almond liqueur — would pair quite nicely with raspberry jam or apricot preserves. For those using a citrus jam, Grand Marnier and its orange twist is the perfect companion. If alcohol isn't for you, a sprinkle of lemon or orange zest is more than enough to elevate the flavor.