6 Benefits Beer Brings To Your Garden

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When you think of beer in your garden, you'll most likely imagine having a cold one under the summer sun. However, there are many benefits to using beer in a garden beyond its intended use. Here, I'll break down some genuine ways that beer can be used in your garden, with some being remarkably effective. You may need to go out and get cheap beer for some, while others can be done with the leftovers that you'd otherwise pour down the drain.

I run my own gardening business, which includes selling my own plants. Therefore, I have little time to waste on gardening myths and have vast experience with plant care. That being said, I'm going to be realistic here, and I'll let you know if there is a more reliable and efficient option instead of using beer. I'm also somewhat of a beer aficionado, but that area of expertise actually has little relevance here, as even terrible beer is great for these tasks. By the end, you'll have a good idea of which beer-based techniques are actually worth considering.