This Trash-To-Garden Hack Keeps Pests Away From Young Plants

Whether you've bought them from a nursery or lovingly grew your fruits and vegetables from seed over the winter, baby plants are at their most vulnerable when it's time to transplant them outdoors. Young seedlings are fragile and susceptible to attack from a number of enemies, including birds and insects, and there is nothing more disheartening than waking up the next day to find them all but gone after spending so much time and effort. But there is a simple hack to avoid this crushing defeat: protecting the seedlings with toilet paper and paper towel cardboard tubes, which you would otherwise discard.

These cardboard tubes are the perfect size to use as "plant collars" to protect seedlings from pests like cutworms — the caterpillar larvae of certain species of moths — and slugs, which love to feast on the tender young plants. Placing the tube around the seedling and burying it one or two inches underground will form a barrier against these nasty pests, which attack both above and under the soil surface.

Cutworms hide in the soil during the day, doing all their damage at night. They have a special affinity for cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, and kale, but they will happily chomp up your lettuce, spinach, radish, beans, and pea seedlings, too. In fact, any tender vegetable shoot, soft-stemmed herbs like basil and dill, and seasonal flowers are all fair game. The toilet roll trick will also work to protect seedlings grown in pots and raised beds, as both creepy crawlies can live in the soil over the winter and emerge in the warmth of spring when the tasty leaves are transplanted.