Growing Carrots In Toilet Paper Tubes Has Unexpected Benefits

Late winter is a great time to get your garden season going by starting your seeds indoors. Planting vegetables and flowers in a sunny spot inside the house will give you the advantage of healthy seedlings ready to go to the garden when the weather and the soil have warmed. Some plants, like carrots, don't like to be transplanted because the seedlings are delicate and their fragile roots can be damaged in the process. Instead, save your spent toilet paper tubes to make little pots to plant your seeds for a cost-effective hack that will help your seedlings and reduce landfill waste.

You can easily grow many vegetables in cardboard tubes, but this is especially useful for carrots, as it protects their long taproots and allows them to be transplanted safely — you will plant the whole pot, so the roots will not be disturbed. The cardboard will naturally biodegrade, with the unexpected benefit of feeding the microbes as they break down the cardboard and enrich the soil.

This method will also help the carrots be more evenly spaced in the garden. If you've ever planted carrot seeds, you're probably already nodding in approval. Carrot seeds are tiny — think cumin seeds, and you get the picture. After all, they are in the same botanical family. To plant them in the garden, they must be scattered and invariably end up in clumps; thus, the need to thin out the seedlings as they emerge to give the remaining carrots plenty of room to develop.