Forget Pricey Outdoor Smokers, This DIY Easily Brings The Heat Indoors

Smoking meat results in undeniable cuts, but the process can become a cumbersome one. Setting up an outdoor smoker and planning your day accordingly isn't always a reasonable feat. Thankfully, a similar smoky result can be replicated inside your kitchen, and the crafty indoor setup isn't something to scoff at. Instead of using your oven as a smoker or shelling out cash to buy an indoor smoker, you can MacGyver a contraption on the stovetop with a large wok or pot, a wire rack, and foil.

Line the bottom of the pot with foil before adding a small handful of wood chips. A wire rack or steamer insert will be placed above the chips, and whatever food you want to smoke can rest on top of it. Another layer of foil will be tented over this assembly, trapping the smoke inside while the food cooks. People who live in apartments have noted that this approach is super helpful, but advise taking batteries out of fire alarms. The pot should be set on medium-high heat until the chips start to smoke. Then, the temperature can be reduced to medium-low as the smoke infuses the food. If you don't have a wok or pot, a cast-iron pan or a deep roasting pan can also do the trick. Heavier vessels will hold heat and smoke food more evenly. The idea is to focus the heat and keep the wood smoking.