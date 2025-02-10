The Best Type Of Salmon For Smoking, And How To Season It
Craving satisfying smoked salmon but don't know which salmon variety to buy and how to season it best? Don't worry, we've got you. Matt Ranieri, PhD and avid home cook who oversees product development and food safety at the Brooklyn-based Acme Smoked Fish, told us, "Atlantic salmon is a great starting point, as the rich fat prevents over-drying." So while that sockeye salmon with its nuttier flavor and bolder color or that well-priced Coho fillet may tempt you at the supermarket, both salmon varieties are just not as fatty as Atlantic salmon, or even king or Chinook salmon.
The more budget-friendly option would be Ranieri's choice: the Atlantic salmon. And adding to his recommendation, we'd like to point out that you may also want to choose a thicker salmon fillet, which will also prevent it from drying out in the smoker. A thinner fillet cooks and dries out much faster than a thicker fillet.
Now, choosing the best type of salmon for smoking is just step one of the process. In order to ensure that your smoked salmon tastes amazing, you'll have to season the fish well. Marinating or seasoning salmon will help lock in flavors and even seal in moisture.
Before smoking, season the salmon to your liking
Lucky for us, Ranieri has some great tips to share as well. "Fish is incredibly versatile, so season to your preference. Some classic flavors like garlic, herb and citrus pair well with smoke. As do bold flavors like teriyaki or cajun," Ranieri explained. "If you want to finish with a glaze, try adding a light drizzle of maple syrup or teriyaki sauce in the last 10 minutes of smoking."
If you're going the cajun route, try the spice rub we use in our simple, classic blackened salmon recipe. Your smoked fish will be very flavorful, thanks to the paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano, and cayenne pepper in the spice rub. Just when the fish is about to be done smoking, drizzle fresh lemon juice over the salmon, which adds a beautiful acidity and moisture. And as Ranieri suggested, add a light drizzle of maple syrup. This will add a lovely sheen to the fish, along with a balancing sweetness. And there you have it, a fatty Atlantic salmon, seasoned and smoked to perfection to whet almost any palate.