The Best Type Of Salmon For Smoking, And How To Season It

Craving satisfying smoked salmon but don't know which salmon variety to buy and how to season it best? Don't worry, we've got you. Matt Ranieri, PhD and avid home cook who oversees product development and food safety at the Brooklyn-based Acme Smoked Fish, told us, "Atlantic salmon is a great starting point, as the rich fat prevents over-drying." So while that sockeye salmon with its nuttier flavor and bolder color or that well-priced Coho fillet may tempt you at the supermarket, both salmon varieties are just not as fatty as Atlantic salmon, or even king or Chinook salmon.

The more budget-friendly option would be Ranieri's choice: the Atlantic salmon. And adding to his recommendation, we'd like to point out that you may also want to choose a thicker salmon fillet, which will also prevent it from drying out in the smoker. A thinner fillet cooks and dries out much faster than a thicker fillet.

Now, choosing the best type of salmon for smoking is just step one of the process. In order to ensure that your smoked salmon tastes amazing, you'll have to season the fish well. Marinating or seasoning salmon will help lock in flavors and even seal in moisture.