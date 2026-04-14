What Happens When You Use All-Purpose Seasoning On Your Barbecue (And Why To Avoid It)

You could be the greatest pitmaster out there, but if you don't know how to season your barbecue, you could end up with a piece of meat that tastes anything but delicious. If that sounds like you, never fear: There's one tip that can absolutely change the flavor of your barbecue once and for all. A common meat-seasoning mistake home chefs often make is opting to use an all-purpose seasoning. While it might seem like a convenient shortcut, this "one-size-fits-all" approach should be avoided. Instead, according to seven-time world barbecue champion Melissa Cookston, you'll find that tailoring your seasoning to each type of meat you're preparing does wonders.

In our exclusive interview with Cookston, she warns against using all-purpose seasoning on your barbecued meat because these rubs are far too general. The problem isn't the individual spices that exist within the all-purpose seasonings — all-purpose seasoning is usually made up of things like salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, and dried herbs. Instead, it's the ratios that can seriously impact the meat's flavor profile.

You can purchase these rubs at the store, but they often lack the refined quality a homemade barbecue seasoning mix has, which is absolutely necessary, since each type of protein has distinct differences and shouldn't be treated the same. Plus, without the ability to adjust salt and sugar, you risk over-salting your barbecue or burning the sugar during a long smoke. Instead of using an all-purpose seasoning, Cookston recommends being more strategic in choosing your seasonings so that they pair well with the specific type of meat you're making.