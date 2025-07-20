The Absolute Best Way To Season BBQ Chicken For Maximum Flavor, According To An Expert

Pork and beef cuts like ribs and brisket may get all the barbecue glory, but it's hard to beat a juicy piece of flavorful BBQ chicken. While more mild in flavor than other popular barbecue cuts, on the grill, chicken retains the strengths that make it such a popular choice for any dinner. It's affordable, easy to cook quickly, and it's a great blank canvas for all the charred, sweet, and smoky flavors of barbecue.

You can make a great simple smoked barbecue chicken, yet nobody is going to be a purist and complain about you slathering your favorite BBQ sauce all over it either. But getting the most flavor out of barbecue chicken still requires some prep work. So we asked an expert, Chef Billy Parisi, a classically trained culinary school graduate and food blogger, for his tips on making the tastiest possible barbecue chicken.

To start, Parisi says, "I first pat it dry on all sides to ensure a good sear. I then coat the chicken in a thin layer of oil to ensure the seasonings will stick and not bounce off as I season it." He also adds that you can put your seasoning in a bowl and toss the chicken for an even coating. But if you are sprinkling the seasoning on, Parisi notes, "Be about a foot away so that you can cover a larger surface area, ensuring every bite is delicious instead of just a few concentrated areas that were seasoned."