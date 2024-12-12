How To Refill A Pepper Grinder Without Spilling Everywhere
Traumatized by the last time you refilled your pepper grinder and accidentally spilled peppercorns all over the kitchen floor? While this is most definitely a first world problem, it's still vexing when all you want to do is crack some freshly-milled pepper over your salad before it wilts. The next time you're set to refill your grinder, consider making a little funnel with a scrap of paper, or employing a simple silicon muffin case, to get the job done quickly and neatly.
You could, of course, grip your fingers around the rim of your pepper grinder to create a funnel with your hand but this can be a bit finicky. Instead, get some paper (anything from printer paper, the back of an envelope, or a scrap of parchment paper) and twist it into tight cone shape. Then, holding onto the bit of the paper where it overlaps, place the pointed end of the cone into your open grinder and push it down with purpose. When you let go, the tip will unfurl slightly, creating a paper funnel for you to gently decant your peppercorns down. Alternatively, skip all this effort and fill a silicone muffin case with your peppercorns. Then, as you lift it up to the mouth of your grinder, gently squeeze its flexible sides together so the two opposite sides meet at the very top to create a slide. Guide your peppercorns down the slide and neatly into your grinder with zero fuss.
Refill your pepper grinder inside a bag to catch spills
If you don't have a steady hand, consider refilling your pepper grinder with your fingers while it sits inside a bag or dish that can catch any spills. Using a releasable bag is an awesome idea because you can also store your extra peppercorns directly inside it. The upshot is that won't need to gather up any stowaways; they can simply stay in the bag ready for next time. In fact, in many restaurants, peppercorns are stored in large containers so the staff can put the pepper grinders directly into the tubs and refill them at speed using a scooping action.
Store-bought ground black pepper is a convenient seasoning, however, milling it as and when you need it results in a spice with a stronger flavor (pre-ground pepper can lose its potency, heat, and aroma over time, much like other ground spices, such as cumin and fennel). Better yet, you can make your own peppery blend with a mix of different peppercorn varieties and control the size of the grind with an adjustable pepper mill.
Did you know there are many unexpected ingredients you can crush in a pepper grinder too? Try filling them with freeze-dried fruits and sugar to create a sweet, colorful dusting for homemade cakes and ice cream. You can even crush candy with your pepper grinder or mill dried mushrooms to create a super-savory, mushroom powder.