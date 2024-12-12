How To Refill A Pepper Grinder Without Spilling Everywhere

Traumatized by the last time you refilled your pepper grinder and accidentally spilled peppercorns all over the kitchen floor? While this is most definitely a first world problem, it's still vexing when all you want to do is crack some freshly-milled pepper over your salad before it wilts. The next time you're set to refill your grinder, consider making a little funnel with a scrap of paper, or employing a simple silicon muffin case, to get the job done quickly and neatly.

Advertisement

You could, of course, grip your fingers around the rim of your pepper grinder to create a funnel with your hand but this can be a bit finicky. Instead, get some paper (anything from printer paper, the back of an envelope, or a scrap of parchment paper) and twist it into tight cone shape. Then, holding onto the bit of the paper where it overlaps, place the pointed end of the cone into your open grinder and push it down with purpose. When you let go, the tip will unfurl slightly, creating a paper funnel for you to gently decant your peppercorns down. Alternatively, skip all this effort and fill a silicone muffin case with your peppercorns. Then, as you lift it up to the mouth of your grinder, gently squeeze its flexible sides together so the two opposite sides meet at the very top to create a slide. Guide your peppercorns down the slide and neatly into your grinder with zero fuss.

Advertisement