The Worst Seasoning Mistake To Make With Grilled Meat, According To Michael Symon

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It's a name that you know. Michael Symon is a Cleveland-born chef who has educated and entertained across the small screen in roles ranging from hosting the Emmy-winning show "The Chew" to defending Kitchen Stadium as an Iron Chef. But in addition to those camera-facing roles, Symon is also an accomplished author with plenty of wisdom to share about all matters of the kitchen. Two of his books, "Michael Symon's Playing with Fire" and "Symon's Dinners Cooking Out," focus on grilling and barbecuing and are packed with useful information on the topic. Lucky for us, Symon also shared his ultimate grilling tips in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. At the top of his list for common mistakes to avoid? Skipping the salt.

When it comes to grilling steaks in particular, Symon says that amateur grillers have a tendency to be frugal with the fleur de sel. "They under-season the meat," he says. "Steaks are usually thick. They don't put enough salt on the outside." The best cuts of steak for grilling tend to be nice and thick, allowing a beautiful sear around the outside while keeping the center pink and juicy. The trouble with this, of course, is that all of the seasoning for each bite needs to go on the outside of the meat, and adding that much salt to the meat can feel wrong to some.

In truth, it is almost impossible to over-salt a thick steak. Just think about how much of that seared crust actually makes it into each bite once it is sliced and skewered on a fork — not a lot. In fact, dry-brining is a steak upgrade that involves aging a raw steak in a coating of salt for hours or days before cooking it. So, salt your steaks liberally.