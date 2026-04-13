8 Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting A Brewery

While you probably wouldn't take your kids to a bar, breweries are often framed as being rather family-friendly spaces. It's not unusual for people to bring their kids along with them. And if there happens to be some outdoor space at the brewery, dogs might be welcome, too. If the brewery allows you to bring your kids and pets with you, then you should absolutely take them. However, it's your responsibility to make sure you know where they are at all times. This, according to Matt Cromwell, is an important unwritten brewery rule to follow.

"We genuinely love seeing your kids and your dogs. They make the taproom feel like a community," says Cromwell. "But a brewery is an active industrial environment, and unsupervised little ones or off-leash pups near tanks, pumps, and heavy equipment is a real safety hazard."

Cromwell adds that at Tannery Bend Beerworks, he and his team had to actively keep young children away from fermentation tanks, and they've had similar issues with dogs. "Keep the kids close and the dogs leashed," he advises, "because the last thing any of us wants is an accident that could have been avoided."

Even beyond causing accidents, children and animals can be loud and cause disruptions that may be annoying to other customers. Keep that in mind, and consider leaving if your child won't stop screaming or your dog keeps jumping on other guests.