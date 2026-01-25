The Brewery Faux Pas That Makes Everyone Behind You Sigh
While the point of going to a brewery is to have fun, there are certain etiquette guidelines — just like those for restaurants, bars, wineries, distilleries, coffee shops, and so on. These tips help you have the best experience possible and ensure everyone around you does, too. Whether you're a newcomer or an experienced connoisseur, there are certain mistakes you don't want to make at a brewery, and overdoing the free sample requests is one of them.
There's a balance. Not sampling beers before you commit to a half or full pint is a common taproom-visit mistake that causes you to miss out on all the variety and learning opportunities that make breweries so special to begin with. But monopolizing your bartender's time by asking for multiple samples is inconsiderate to both the staff and the people waiting in line behind you. It's a scene you may have encountered at an ice cream shop, too. Just think: How many tastings are too many before it feels like you're getting more than a fair share for free? Stick to one or two samples. Better yet: If they're offered, order a flight so you can try four or five on your own time.
How to sample beer politely
One or two free samples won't be a big deal, especially if you're interested in the flavor notes. On a Reddit thread discussing the etiquette, one user relayed their experience, commenting, "When I worked at a brewery, pouring samples was never a big deal, and the owners encouraged it. I enjoyed that it gave me the chance to talk our beer and make recommendations based on preferences...That said, be mindful of the people around and how busy it is." If you are going to ask for two samples, request both at once so the bartender doesn't have to make multiple trips, and step to the side while you sample so the next person can order.
When the beers you're likely to see at the average brewery range from hoppy IPAs and malty stouts to crisp lagers and fruity sours, sampling is not just understandable but often encouraged for your beer-exploring journey. Just be aware of how busy the taproom is before you make your requests. If it's slow, feel free to engage the bartender in a conversation and learn more about the beers on offer. If it's busy, ask questions, but try to keep it moving. When you're at some of the best breweries around, the staff will be pros at maintaining this balance between information and efficiency.