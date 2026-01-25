The Brewery Faux Pas That Makes Everyone Behind You Sigh

While the point of going to a brewery is to have fun, there are certain etiquette guidelines — just like those for restaurants, bars, wineries, distilleries, coffee shops, and so on. These tips help you have the best experience possible and ensure everyone around you does, too. Whether you're a newcomer or an experienced connoisseur, there are certain mistakes you don't want to make at a brewery, and overdoing the free sample requests is one of them.

There's a balance. Not sampling beers before you commit to a half or full pint is a common taproom-visit mistake that causes you to miss out on all the variety and learning opportunities that make breweries so special to begin with. But monopolizing your bartender's time by asking for multiple samples is inconsiderate to both the staff and the people waiting in line behind you. It's a scene you may have encountered at an ice cream shop, too. Just think: How many tastings are too many before it feels like you're getting more than a fair share for free? Stick to one or two samples. Better yet: If they're offered, order a flight so you can try four or five on your own time.