Don't Make This Rookie Mistake Next Time You're At A Brewery

Whether you're on a mission to road trip to the best breweries in every state or you just like the idea of being a regular at your local taproom, there are ways to get the most out of your experience. Visiting a brewery is its own adventure. While you might go to a bar just to throw a couple back or watch the big game, a brewery has more education — in a fun way — on tap if you want to take advantage, and you should. One of the biggest mistakes you might be making at a brewery is not sampling various styles of beer. This is your opportunity to explore any of the distinctive beers you're likely to find in a taproom, from lagers and stouts to IPAs and sour ales.

The bartenders in a brewery taproom — as long as it's a good brewery — are knowledgeable guides for your beer journey. While the conversations might be shorter when the bar is busier, they're happy to help you find new favorites. Once you find those beers you love, of course, go ahead and enjoy them time and time again. But by never venturing over to other styles, you're missing out on the magic of a brewery. You could think you only like fruity American sour ales and one day learn you also adore rich porters; different beers scratch different itches on different occasions. Breweries are where to ask questions, learn what makes styles unique, and discover more about your own preferences.