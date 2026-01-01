Don't Make This Rookie Mistake Next Time You're At A Brewery
Whether you're on a mission to road trip to the best breweries in every state or you just like the idea of being a regular at your local taproom, there are ways to get the most out of your experience. Visiting a brewery is its own adventure. While you might go to a bar just to throw a couple back or watch the big game, a brewery has more education — in a fun way — on tap if you want to take advantage, and you should. One of the biggest mistakes you might be making at a brewery is not sampling various styles of beer. This is your opportunity to explore any of the distinctive beers you're likely to find in a taproom, from lagers and stouts to IPAs and sour ales.
The bartenders in a brewery taproom — as long as it's a good brewery — are knowledgeable guides for your beer journey. While the conversations might be shorter when the bar is busier, they're happy to help you find new favorites. Once you find those beers you love, of course, go ahead and enjoy them time and time again. But by never venturing over to other styles, you're missing out on the magic of a brewery. You could think you only like fruity American sour ales and one day learn you also adore rich porters; different beers scratch different itches on different occasions. Breweries are where to ask questions, learn what makes styles unique, and discover more about your own preferences.
How to go about sampling different beers at breweries
One of the easiest ways to sample a wide variety of beers — and without accidentally over-indulging — is to order a flight. This allows you to order typically between four and five beers that are each 4 or 5 ounces. What's best to order in a flight will change brewery to brewery, and will also evolve as you become more knowledgeable. At the beginning of your beer journey, if you're at a brewery with a pretty diverse menu, go for variety. Try a stout, sour, wheat ale, brown or red ale, and/or IPA. To really absorb each one's flavors, drink one sample at a time and work from lightest to boldest. If you drink a roasty stout first, for example, that will dominate your palate too much for you to pick up on the nuances of, say, a helles lager.
Don't feel pressured to finish everything, and try keeping notes on what you like and dislike. You'll be ordering beers at the taproom bar like a pro in no time, and you'll likely start zeroing in on specific style families. For instance, you may visit a brewery that specializes in lagers, and your flight may consist of five different lagers from Czech pilsners to German bocks.
Note that not all breweries serve flights, but there should always be some form of sampling option. Keep an eye out for individual 5- or 6-ounce pour options, or simply ask the bartender if you can try something before you commit to a full-sized pour.