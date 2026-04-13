The Most Dependable Microwave Brands, According To Customers
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Getting a new appliance for your kitchen — even a small appliance — can be a little bit stressful. There are so many options out there with so much to consider, from settings and capabilities to price, size, and the hope that you're going to make a choice that's going to last more than a few years. Need a new microwave and wondering how to pick the best one? We've done some of the legwork for you.
We did a deep dive into customer reports on which microwave brands get regularly recommended for things like functionality, usability, and durability — and we learned some pretty neat things along the way. That includes just how many microwave brands and options there are on the market these days, and it's pretty overwhelming.
Before we get into things, let's explain how we chose the brands that have earned a reputation for putting out dependable microwaves. In addition to taking into account reviews by outlets like The New York Times and Consumer Reports, we went to customers. That meant heading out to social media and Reddit in particular, to see which brands people were (and weren't) recommending to those asking opinions on new microwaves. We looked for brand loyalty, reports of longevity in the face of heavy use, and particularly kept an eye out for opinions from repair technicians, small appliance professionals, and engineers. They had some great information on what brands they recommend and buy, and here's who came in on top.
Toshiba
When we here at Tasting Table ranked 12 popular microwave brands from worst to best, Toshiba took the top spot as the best. That was in large part due to the combination of cutting-edge technology, affordability, reliability, and functionality. In short, Toshiba microwaves are known for being the whole package, and we're not the only ones who have said so. Check out any one of a number of side-by-side comparisons with other brands, and you'll see Toshiba coming in as highly praised across the board.
Customers agree, with Toshiba dominating in Reddit threads discussing the best microwaves on the market. That's especially true if you're looking for an affordable, budget-conscious option that doesn't compromise on quality. There are, of course, different models, but we found one that's recommended pretty consistently.
You can purchase the Toshiba EM131A5C microwave on Amazon for $138.51, and it's the model that one Reddit user likened to a Toyota Corolla. It's nothing super exciting, but it gets the job done, and you can count on it being there when you need it. And it's been that way for years: You'll find recommendations for this particular microwave popping up on Reddit threads going back to 2020. You'll also find reviewers who confirm that it's more than capable of standing up to daily use — even in a work cafeteria setting — and others say that even when they've accidentally started a fire inside, it's kept on kicking. (We definitely do not recommend trying that yourself.)
Panasonic
Panasonic also dominates in conversations about dependability and durability in microwaves, and when it comes to this particular brand, we noticed something pretty neat. First, specifics: You can pick up the Panasonic NN-SN67KS microwave on Amazon for $234.95, and we found Reddit users giving this one a shout-out as being a dependable workhorse that's lasted them years. It's also a darling of tech sites that say it's perfect for even cooking.
There are indeed many Reddit users recommending used Panasonic microwaves. One person in particular wrote, "Can we normalize just going to a thrift store for a microwave? Picked up a barely used Panasonic at Goodwill for $12 three years ago. Still running perfectly." They went on to point out that microwaves are one of those appliances that people might upgrade not when they stop working, but simply when they want the newest model with go-faster stripes.
They're not the only ones. One Reddit user shared a story of a 1993 Panasonic microwave that was still going strong in 2021, while others have taken photos of the 1990s-era Panasonic microwaves they refuse to replace, because they know they'll never get something that's quite as reliable. The secret? Panasonic fans say that it's the inverter technology that manages the flow of power through the appliance. One Reddit user who consulted with a local small appliance tech confirmed Panasonic was the only brand he would get, as they're durable and easy to repair.
Sharp
Treating your appliances right will help them last longer, and there are a lot of little things that you might be doing to shorten your microwave's lifespan. Not cleaning it, running it with nothing inside, and even putting cardboard inside can wear away at your microwave's longevity, and this is where Sharp comes in. Take care of it, and it'll last. We found a ton of customers who swear by Sharp microwaves for one of the same reasons that Panasonic is so beloved: Inverter technology that helps manage power. You can pick up a Sharp microwave with inverter cooking tech at Amazon for $199.99, and this gets a lot of love for durability and even heating. As far as dependability goes, it has that, too.
We found reviews from customers who were buying a new Sharp microwave only because they were transitioning their still-working, 30-year-old Sharp to a hobby microwave. And there are many die-hard fans out there, and hearing customers say their particular purchases lasted for decades isn't uncommon. Some are quick to note that it can stand up to not only daily home use, but it's brilliant for office use as well.
Interestingly, in Reddit threads going back to 2023, microwave discussion put Panasonic and Sharp neck and neck, with only one thing setting them apart. While customers then gave Panasonic the nod for being the only one having the inverter tech, as we noted already, Sharp has caught up and now provides you with another great option.
LG
There are a number of mistakes you might be making with your microwave, and we get it. Life is hectic and busy, shortcuts happen when you're not even aware that you're making them, and sometimes, you could be shortening the life of your microwave. We did find something interesting when we were looking for our brand recommendations to make, and that's a thread in the r/BuyItForLife subReddit. It's from a user who had an over-the-range LG model that stopped working, so they took it apart and discovered a few things.
First, they noted that they learned a very important lesson, and confirmed that it is pretty important that you stop the microwave before opening the door, in order to prevent some serious damage. That said, when they disassembled their LG, they were shocked at how well-designed the interior was, and how easy it was to follow schematics and repair the damage. In today's throw-away culture, that's rare.
LG gets a decent amount of appreciation on Reddit, too, from users who confirm that they're generally well-designed units. The easy-to-fix over-the-range microwave name-dropped by the enterprising Reddit user is the MVEL2137F — available through the LG site for a sale price of $529.00 — but it's worth noting that countertop models also come highly rated. The 2.0 cubic foot model MSER2090S is available from Best Buy for $239.99 and also comes with the inverter technology. This, too, gets high praise for design features, build quality, and price point.
GE
Going back years, you'll find GE microwaves getting recommended by outlets like Consumer Reports. They've cited things like affordability and a nice variety of features for a long time, and in 2025 and 2026, GE still gets high praise from testers over at Wirecutter and CNN. The latter calls the GE all-in-one model GCST10A1WSS the best on the market, and you can pick it up on Amazon for $199.99.
It's worth stressing that this isn't just a straightforward microwave, but plenty of customers say that they love having a microwave, air fryer, and convection oven all in one handy appliance — especially when all the modes work as well as they do here. Safety features can be a bonus; it handles everything from wings to pizza just as well as dedicated ovens, and it's easier to clean.
Interestingly, we also found some Reddit users who not only swear by GE but say they've had such good luck with these microwaves that they've lasted for decades. One person commented that they upgraded their 1984 GE microwave around 2013 because they wanted something bigger, and absolutely regretted it. Another user responded that their 1984 model finally gave up in 2018, while other comments make it clear that a 25-year-old GE isn't unheard of. Food for thought!
Amana
There are a number of vintage electric kitchen gadgets that you should definitely keep an eye out for, and we'd suggest that Amana's vintage Radarange microwaves should be on your radar. Amana might not have the same kind of name recognition that companies like Toshiba have today, but it actually pioneered the home microwave back in the 1960s. The microwave was developed after a series of accidental discoveries, and we were honestly surprised by the number of vintage, 1980s-era Amana microwaves that are still out there, living their happy little microwave lives.
Reddit users have shared pictures of decades-old Amanas that have survived through kitchen remodels and years of use, reminiscing that when they were purchased, they were a seriously high-end sort of wedding present. When one Reddit user inherited their grandfather's 100-pound(ish), 1985 Radarange, they wrote, "1500 watts of pure power. When I asked him where he got it, he said, 'It has always existed.'" Some are even older: Reddit users have shared stories and photos of 1970s-era Radarange microwaves that were still working after around five decades.
Modern Amana microwaves have their fans, too. Anyone looking for an over-the-range model can pick up Amana's model AMV2307PFS from Best Buy for a sale price of $219.99, and it gets rave reviews for its sleek design, affordable price point, and quality construction. We do have to add that Reddit came through with another wonderful recommendation: Look for Amana's commercial models for a microwave that can take a serious workload.
Whirlpool
In our search for the most dependable microwave brands out there, one of the things that we were surprised about was the oft-repeated advice to head to thrift stores to find old-school, vintage appliances that are solidly built, dependable, and often outlast newer counterparts. That led us to Whirlpool, as there are a ton of Reddit threads where users share their still-working, still-wonderful Whirlpool microwaves from the 1980s and '90s.
There's something pretty magical about that, and there are plenty of customers who say that modern Whirlpool microwaves are still a perfectly legitimate option. You can pick up Whirlpool's 1.7 cubic foot, over-the-range microwave from Best Buy for a sale price of $249.99, for a highly rated and highly recommended option that customers love for its size, intuitive controls, design, and built-in vent hood. There's also something telling about the reviews as well: Many customers opt for this model to replace older Whirlpool microwaves, and there's a lot to be said for brand loyalty.
We also found recommendations for over-the-range Whirlpool microwaves shared by Reddit users, including one who had a repair tech in for another issue. The tech saw their Whirlpool microwave and explained that the brand was known for having extremely well-sealed electronic components. That's particularly important in over-the-range models because you're cooking directly underneath them, so there's some more food for thought.
Frigidaire
Frigidaire is another brand that gets a lot of love from customers, and it's another one that pops up in mentions of vintage appliances that are still working after decades. While planned obsolescence is the buzzword of the 21st century, there's something neat about seeing old-school appliances making their mark in the world. Do modern Frigidaire microwaves hold up to the precedent?
They're certainly well-reviewed, with options like a 1.8 cubic foot over-the-range microwave that's available from Lowe's for a sale price of $249.00. That has five-star reviews from customers who celebrate it as quiet and easy to clean, and some make sure to note that Frigidaire has been a long-trusted brand throughout the house. Some Reddit users have also confirmed that the company's microwaves have been a win, sailing past the decade mark.
The company also makes countertop models, like the multi-function, 1.1 cubic foot microwave available at Amazon for $119.99. This one also has an interesting feature. On average, you can expect a microwave to last anywhere from four to 10 years, and a lot of that has to do with how well you treat your appliances. Customers report this model has a safety lock setting that requires you to turn off the microwave before opening it — and you absolutely should be doing so to avoid damaging your appliance. If you're the type that grabs something with just a few seconds left and need a reminder to stop doing that, this might be the microwave for you.