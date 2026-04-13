The Most Dependable Microwave Brands, According To Customers

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Getting a new appliance for your kitchen — even a small appliance — can be a little bit stressful. There are so many options out there with so much to consider, from settings and capabilities to price, size, and the hope that you're going to make a choice that's going to last more than a few years. Need a new microwave and wondering how to pick the best one? We've done some of the legwork for you.

We did a deep dive into customer reports on which microwave brands get regularly recommended for things like functionality, usability, and durability — and we learned some pretty neat things along the way. That includes just how many microwave brands and options there are on the market these days, and it's pretty overwhelming.

Before we get into things, let's explain how we chose the brands that have earned a reputation for putting out dependable microwaves. In addition to taking into account reviews by outlets like The New York Times and Consumer Reports, we went to customers. That meant heading out to social media and Reddit in particular, to see which brands people were (and weren't) recommending to those asking opinions on new microwaves. We looked for brand loyalty, reports of longevity in the face of heavy use, and particularly kept an eye out for opinions from repair technicians, small appliance professionals, and engineers. They had some great information on what brands they recommend and buy, and here's who came in on top.