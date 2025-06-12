13 Mistakes You're Making When Cooking With A Microwave

While people have some mixed opinions about opting for the microwave over the stovetop, oven, or even air fryer, there's no questioning the benefits it can bring to a kitchen. While there are some kitchen appliances you really don't need, most still agree that microwaves are a solid addition to a kitchen — they provide speed and convenience when reheating meals, they can cook a variety of foods to perfection, and they offer better energy efficiency compared to many other appliances in the kitchen. That being said, a microwave will only deliver optimal results if it is used correctly.

Unfortunately, there are several mistakes that people commonly make when cooking with a microwave. These mistakes can have big consequences — from ruining the taste or texture of your meal to leaving you with a huge mess to clean up, creating a safety hazard, and more. We reached out to two professional chefs to help us identify and explain some of the most important microwave mistakes you'll want to avoid. Frank Bonanno is the founder and chef at Bonanno Concepts, and George Duran is a celebrity chef, comedian, and entertainer known for his vibrant culinary performances, often featuring major brands like Dorot Gardens, Mighty Sesame, and Wonder Juice. Learning how to avoid the mistakes they caution against can do more than help you get the most from this kitchen appliance — once you know what you should and shouldn't do when using the microwave, you may gain a newfound appreciation for the true value it can add to a kitchen.