How Long The Average Microwave Actually Lasts

The importance of your kitchen appliances cannot be overstated. Appliances are the first thing to replace when renovating your kitchen. They're some of the priciest elements of the room, crucial for daily tasks, and contributors of major headaches when they stop functioning properly. One of the appliances many of us use on a daily basis is the microwave. Whether you're whipping together gourmet-level meals or heating up leftovers, it's a necessity we need to be able to rely upon. Relying on this important device requires knowing how long this appliance can actually last, key signs it's on its way out, and how to prolong its lifespan.

On average, you can expect a microwave to last about 4 to 10 years. That's a wide range, so let's break it down. First, there's the general factor of investing in quality. Shop some of the best microwave brands, and you'll have one that lasts longer. Then, there's the issue of use. If you've got a larger family and everyone's using the microwave throughout the day, every day, that can shorten its life to 4 or 5 years. If you use it somewhat less frequently and have a good model, that's when you're looking at 7 to 8 years — this factors in the average lifespans of major brands like KitchenAid. Across most brands, if you take extra maintenance steps, you can easily get a decade from your microwave.