How Long The Average Microwave Actually Lasts
The importance of your kitchen appliances cannot be overstated. Appliances are the first thing to replace when renovating your kitchen. They're some of the priciest elements of the room, crucial for daily tasks, and contributors of major headaches when they stop functioning properly. One of the appliances many of us use on a daily basis is the microwave. Whether you're whipping together gourmet-level meals or heating up leftovers, it's a necessity we need to be able to rely upon. Relying on this important device requires knowing how long this appliance can actually last, key signs it's on its way out, and how to prolong its lifespan.
On average, you can expect a microwave to last about 4 to 10 years. That's a wide range, so let's break it down. First, there's the general factor of investing in quality. Shop some of the best microwave brands, and you'll have one that lasts longer. Then, there's the issue of use. If you've got a larger family and everyone's using the microwave throughout the day, every day, that can shorten its life to 4 or 5 years. If you use it somewhat less frequently and have a good model, that's when you're looking at 7 to 8 years — this factors in the average lifespans of major brands like KitchenAid. Across most brands, if you take extra maintenance steps, you can easily get a decade from your microwave.
How to make your microwave last -- and spot when it's done
It's not too hard to spot when your microwave is on the fritz. You may notice trouble with the buttons on the keypad. They might become worn, stuck, or even stop responding. The door may not close properly, which is a huge safety issue as your microwave should keep all its radiation sealed inside. Your food may stop cooking properly, either not cooking enough or burning, which is a major red flag — as are any smells, sounds, or, of course, smoke. If you spot any of these signs, it's time to shop for a new microwave.
To get 8 to 10 years from your microwave before any of these signs start appearing, first know the do's and don'ts of cleaning your microwave. Always clean up spills as soon as they happen so they don't turn into stubborn residue. A good cloth and warm, soapy water should do the trick. If your microwave is an over-the-range one, use the exhaust fan when cooking so moisture doesn't accumulate around the microwave, and keep its grease filter clean. Do a deeper clean monthly — the best way to clean your microwave is to heat a bowl of water and vinegar inside so it creates steam, then scrub. Additionally, remember the things you never want to put in your microwave, like styrofoam, metal, and paper plates, to avoid fire and long-term damage. Be gentle with buttons and with closing the door, too, and you should have your microwave for a decade.