12 Tools You Need To Cook Gourmet Meals In The Microwave

Cooking bacon on the stovetop isn't necessarily difficult, but it can pull you away from the other things you're trying to prepare for breakfast. Plus, you don't always have an available burner or enough space on the griddle. Well, with the Progressive International Prep Solutions Microwavable Bacon Grill, you can prepare up to six slices of bacon in the microwave for a simple, hands-off solution. The bacon takes only a few minutes to cook (depending on how crispy you want it). The design of the tray keeps the bacon elevated to ensure it doesn't sit in fat as it cooks. It also has a vented cover to prevent the bacon from splattering and making a mess inside your microwave. In addition to using this grill to cook bacon, you can also use it to prepare other foods in your microwave, such as sausage or pizza pockets.

If you ask customers what they think of this microwavable bacon cooker, you'll likely hear some positive responses. In their reviews, many comment on the quality of the bacon they're able to prepare with this tool. They're impressed with how crispy it comes out after being cooked in the microwave. Other customers are also pleased with how quickly bacon cooks, making it faster and easier than trying to cook it on the stove. While most reviewers are satisfied with how the unit prevents grease from splattering and making a mess, some are not happy with how difficult it can be to get all of the greasy residue out of the bottom of the pan.

Purchase the Progressive International Prep Solutions Microwavable Bacon Grill at Amazon for $19.99.