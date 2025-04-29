12 Tools You Need To Cook Gourmet Meals In The Microwave
Microwaves are perfect to reheat leftovers. However, this essential kitchen appliance is actually capable of much more than simply warming up something that has already been cooked. It can also help you cook a full meal. And, with the right tools, you can make some pretty near-gourmet meals without turning on the oven, heating up the stovetop, or using an air fryer or other small kitchen appliances.
We've pulled together a list of some of the tools that you might want to try out to cook delicious meals in your microwave. When curating this list of recommendations, we paid close attention to customer reviews, looking for products that the majority of users had great results with. We also aimed to include a range of product types to help you cook several types of foods — including eggs, pasta, bacon, vegetables, potatoes, and even mini cakes. So, whether you're looking for some quick microwave meals for college students or just want to simplify your life with some solutions for a busy night where you don't want to heat up a hot stove, you've come to the right place. Read ahead to discover which microwave-cooking tools you'll want to pick up for your kitchen.
1. Fasta Pasta Microwave Cooker
There's always a debate about whether it is worth it to cook pasta in the microwave. You always wonder whether the noodles will actually cook evenly, or whether they'll end up all clumped and stuck together. The Fasta Pasta Microwave Cooker was designed to eliminate these problems and deliver al dente pasta every time you use it. This cooking tool eliminates some of the frustrations of cooking pasta on the stovetop, such as waiting for the water to come to a boil or worrying about the boiling water spilling over the edge of the pot and burning the cooktop.
The vast majority of customers are happy with this microwave pasta cooker. They share that it makes it very easy to cook pasta in a fraction of the time that would be needed to boil it on the stovetop. Users also share that the pasta comes out properly cooked and tastes great with their favorite sauces.
Purchase the Fasta Pasta Microwave Cooker at Amazon for $17.95 (on sale from $14.99).
2. Sistema Microwave Rice Cooker and Steamer Bowl
Whether you're looking for last minute steamed veggies to serve alongside your main course or want to prepare some rice for dinner, you don't have to rely solely on the stovetop. The Sistema Microwave Rice Cooker and Steamer Bowl set comes with two pieces — one 2.6-liter rice cooker and one round, smaller container for steaming vegetables. The rice cooker comes with a separate pressure chamber plate that helps prevent rice from drying out or clumping when you cook it in the microwave. The lids for both cooking pots have a steam release vent for optimal cooking results. The red cooking vessels are made from BPA- and phthalate-free plastic. In addition to being safe for use in the microwave, they can also go in the dishwasher, freezer, or refrigerator.
Overall, individuals who have purchased this rice cooker and steamer bowl set are glad that they decided to give it a try. Many note that they are impressed with how well the rice cooker works, yielding perfectly cooked and fluffy rice. Other reviewers comment on how much time these pieces save them in the kitchen between the easier prep work and the fast cooking times. In their write-ups, several reviewers also highlight this set as an excellent value for the money. Especially given its relatively inexpensive price, they are satisfied with its performance.
Purchase the Sistema Microwave Rice Cooker and Steamer Bowl at Amazon for $19.99 (on sale from $12.99).
3. Progressive International Prep Solutions Microwavable Bacon Grill
Cooking bacon on the stovetop isn't necessarily difficult, but it can pull you away from the other things you're trying to prepare for breakfast. Plus, you don't always have an available burner or enough space on the griddle. Well, with the Progressive International Prep Solutions Microwavable Bacon Grill, you can prepare up to six slices of bacon in the microwave for a simple, hands-off solution. The bacon takes only a few minutes to cook (depending on how crispy you want it). The design of the tray keeps the bacon elevated to ensure it doesn't sit in fat as it cooks. It also has a vented cover to prevent the bacon from splattering and making a mess inside your microwave. In addition to using this grill to cook bacon, you can also use it to prepare other foods in your microwave, such as sausage or pizza pockets.
If you ask customers what they think of this microwavable bacon cooker, you'll likely hear some positive responses. In their reviews, many comment on the quality of the bacon they're able to prepare with this tool. They're impressed with how crispy it comes out after being cooked in the microwave. Other customers are also pleased with how quickly bacon cooks, making it faster and easier than trying to cook it on the stove. While most reviewers are satisfied with how the unit prevents grease from splattering and making a mess, some are not happy with how difficult it can be to get all of the greasy residue out of the bottom of the pan.
Purchase the Progressive International Prep Solutions Microwavable Bacon Grill at Amazon for $19.99.
4. ReneeChef Ceramic Egg Cooker
Getting out the door in the mornings can be a real struggle. When you try to add in cooking yourself a hot breakfast, it becomes even more challenging. You don't have to sacrifice that delicious omelet when you give the ReneeChef Ceramic Egg Cooker a try. It makes it possible to cook up to four eggs — along with cheese, veggies, and your other favorite omelet fillings — in the microwave. Simply crack the eggs, add everything to the ceramic cooker, give it a good shake, and your hot breakfast will be ready in under two minutes. You'll find other ways to use this little ceramic vessel, such as preparing a delicious lemon mug cake or decadent Oreo mug cake.
Most customers are happy that they gave this ceramic egg cooker a try. The speed is one feature that several highlight in their write-ups. They appreciate how quickly they are now able to prepare a hot breakfast. Other reviewers comment on the quality of the eggs that are cooked, noting that they turn out fluffy and delicious. However, a few users are a bit disappointed that the lid doesn't have a seal to keep it in place. Some share experiences with the lid popping off as their eggs were cooking in the microwave, and note that it made a big mess.
Purchase the ReneeChef Ceramic Egg Cooker at Amazon for $30.99 (on sale from $28.99).
5. Maconee Microwave Grill Pan
Whether you live in a dorm room and only have access to a microwave or are just looking to keep the house cool by leaving the oven and stovetop off, you might want to give the Maconee Microwave Grill Pan a try. This unique cooking device is designed with a thermal material beneath the grill surface that creates infrared heat when used in the microwave. With this design, it can be used to cook a variety of foods you typically wouldn't try to microwave, such as hamburgers, chicken breasts, grilled vegetables, or hot sandwiches. You'll also find this cooking tool to be a great asset when reheating leftovers. Instead of turning out soggy or dry, they'll come out crispy, juicy, and delectable.
By and large, customers have given this microwave grill pan a 4- or 5-star rating. In their write-ups, many share that the grill performs as advertised, making it possible to cook a variety of items in their microwave oven. Several say that the food they've cooked in it turns out flavorful and juicy — much better than they would expect when cooking in the microwave. However, a few customers share a note of caution. They explain that the pan gets very hot and that you should be careful removing it from the microwave.
Purchase the Maconee Microwave Grill Pan at Amazon for $49.99.
6. Obtanim Microwave Potato Bag
These microwave potato bags from Obtanim will make it possible to enjoy a soft and delicious baked potato in under five minutes. They offer a good solution for those nights where you simply don't have time to wait an hour or more for a potato to cook in the oven. You could also use the cooked potatoes to prepare mashed potatoes and other delicious side dishes. Each set comes with two microwave bags, which are made from a reusable and machine-washable polyester material. In addition to being used to cook potatoes, you can also use these bags to cook corn, salvage old and stale bread, or to warm up tortillas for tacos or burritos.
The majority of customers find that these microwave potato bags from Obtanim work well. They are happy with how quickly they allow them to cook potatoes in the microwave and share that the potatoes come out tender and ready to enjoy. While many customers find that the bags work well, others are not as impressed with their overall quality and durability. They share that they are thinner than they were expecting and worry that they won't hold up well.
Purchase the Obtanim Microwave Potato Bag (pack of 2) at Amazon for $9.99 (on sale from $8.99).
7. Progressive International PrepSolutions Microwave S'mores Maker
S'mores are a delicious treat that are commonly enjoyed around a campfire or fire pit. However, the weather, your location, and other factors may make it impossible to satisfy a craving for their warm and melty goodness. That is, unless you have the Progressive International PrepSolutions Microwave S'mores Maker. This cute little microwave maker can be used to make up to two s'mores at a time. You simply need to assemble the s'mores with the graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows, move the little hands over the top graham cracker to keep everything together, and pop them in the microwave for about 30 seconds. The unit features a water reservoir, which helps prevent the marshmallow from drying out as you give the chocolate sufficient time to melt. Once you've finished making sweet treats, you can clean the whole unit in the dishwasher.
Overall, reviews for this microwave s'mores maker are very positive. In their write-ups, several reviewers share that the tool is very easy to use and appreciate that it makes it possible to make s'mores inside the kitchen. Many reviewers note that the marshmallow and chocolate come out nicely melted, soft, and ready to enjoy.
Purchase the Progressive International PrepSolutions Microwave S'mores Maker at Amazon for $12.18.
8. Nordic Ware Easy Breakfast Set
With this breakfast set from Nordic Ware, you can cook a variety of egg dishes in the microwave. It is the perfect gift for a college student who doesn't want to spend all their money (or time) picking up breakfast before class, as well as anyone else who is looking to simplify their morning routine. The set includes an omelet pan and an egg cooker, each of which are BPA-free. Within a few minutes, you can cook a scrumptious omelet or up to two poached eggs right in your microwave.
According to customer reviews, this breakfast set from Nordic Ware is a good buy that can help you make eggs quickly and easily without turning on the stovetop. They share that the poached eggs and omelets that they're able to make with the set cook well and taste great. Overall, many users highlight this set as a good value for the money, given the relatively low cost and top performance. However, a few express concerns with the quality of the lid closure, sharing that it doesn't always stay sealed over time.
Purchase the Nordic Ware Easy Breakfast Set at Amazon for $16.79 (on sale from $15.94).
9. PixiPy Tortilla Warmer Pouch
The next time you're planning one of the best taco recipes for dinner, let the PixiPy Tortilla Warmer Pouch keep your flour tortillas warm so that each and every taco is just as good as the last. This special microwave-safe pouch can help you warm up as many as 15 tortillas at the same time. Once heated, they'll stay warm for up to an hour thanks to the integrated insulation. The warmer is available in three colorful patterns to add some extra fun to your Taco Tuesday. In addition to using this pouch for flour tortillas, you can also use it to help keep wraps, naan, and other breads warm and ready to enjoy.
With a majority of 4- and 5-star reviews, this tortilla warmer pouch looks to be a solid pick. Customers are satisfied with its performance, sharing that it is easy to use and does a good job keeping tortillas warm. Several also share that they appreciate the durable fabric that is available in an attractive pattern.
Purchase the PixiPy Tortilla Warmer Pouch at Amazon from $12.99 (on sale from $11.99).
10. Rapid Ramen Cooker
Ramen is a quick and easy meal, but with this Rapid Ramen Cooker, you can enjoy your favorite flavor even more quickly — or when you're at work or school without access to a stove to boil water. All you need to do is drop the noodle block in the container, pour in about half of the seasoning packets, and fill it with water. After about three minutes in the microwave, your noodles will be cooked and ready to enjoy. The ramen cooker offers heat-resistant handles, is BPA-free, and cleans up easily in the dishwasher.
Customers, overall, have very positive things to say about the Rapid Ramen Cooker. They appreciate how well it works, along with the fact that it makes it possible to prepare ramen noodles in the microwave. Several note that the noodles come out cooked perfectly, making it quick and easy to enjoy a tasty meal. The durability is another feature that many highlight in their write-ups, sharing that the cooker holds up well to frequent use.
Purchase the Rapid Ramen Cooker at Amazon for $8.99.
11. HotPop Silicone Popcorn Maker
Movie night is about to get a major upgrade with the HotPop Silicone Popcorn Maker. It allows you to easily make up to 15 cups of popcorn in the microwave. The only thing you have to do is add the kernels and give them between two and three minutes to pop. Then, sprinkle one of the best popcorn seasonings over the bowl and head on over to the couch to enjoy your snack. The microwave-safe silicone bowl is collapsible, so it won't take up a lot of cabinet space when you're not using it. It is also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning and comes in 11 different colors.
Most users are satisfied with this microwave popcorn maker. They appreciate being able to customize the taste of their popcorn at home without having to pop kernels over the stovetop. Many reviewers also share that they are impressed with how well it works and how good the popcorn that they're able to make in their microwave tastes. They also appreciate the option to make healthier popcorn since there is no need to cook the kernels in oil, as there would be on the stovetop.
Purchase the HotPop Silicone Popcorn Maker at Amazon from $9.99.
12. Joseph Joseph 4-Piece Stackable Microwave Cooking Set
With the innovative design of the Joseph Joseph 4-Piece Stackable Microwave Cooking Set, you can cook an entire gourmet meal in the microwave in mere minutes. The set includes a larger 2-liter cooking pot, a steamer tray, a griddle, and a lid. All the pieces stack together and can be used simultaneously to prepare a full meal. For example, you could start some potatoes cooking in the lower pot, add a piece of fish or chicken to the middle steaming tray, and top the whole thing off with some asparagus or sliced zucchini on the griddle plate. Depending on the required cooking times for each item, you could add them to the stack at staggered times to make sure everything is done and ready to enjoy at the same time. Each piece in the set is dishwasher safe for a quick clean-up.
With the vast majority of reviewers giving this microwave cooking set a 4- or 5-star rating, it is one that you might want to consider adding to your kitchen. The overall performance of the cooking tools is one feature that many are impressed by. They like being able to cook a variety of foods in the microwave and find that they come out tasting great. Reviewers also like the stacking design for cooking more than one item together and find the minimalist look of the set to be attractive. Several also highlight how quickly they're able to prepare foods as another selling point for this set.
Purchase the Joseph Joseph 4-Piece Stackable Microwave Cooking Set at Amazon for $21.80 (on sale from $20.50).
