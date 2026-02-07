Need A New Microwave? Here's How To Pick The Best One For Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Microwaves have come a long way, from bulky commercial units in the 1950s to the variety of compact, efficient models we see today. In fact, a majority of American households have at least one. My home has three: one in the kitchen, one in my office, and an emergency backup in storage.

But the sheer range and variety of options can become an issue when you're trying to pick the best microwave for your kitchen. Here's a quick overview of modern models, and a guide to figuring out what's right for you.

Why should you care about my opinion? Well, as a trained chef and former restaurateur, I've worked a lot of microwaves over the years, in venues ranging from restaurant and commercial kitchens to teaching kitchens, church and community kitchens, upscale homes where I've done private catering, and of course in my own home. That's given me insight not just into features and styles, but nuances like how your microwave affects work flow in the kitchen. So with that in mind, let's get started.