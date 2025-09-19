The Best Microwave Wattage For Most Households

Not all microwaves are made the same. They come in various sizes and with all kinds of settings and functions, from defrosting to heating popcorn. It can be challenging to grasp the many nuances of microwave cooking, but you can simplify things by focusing on one key metric: wattage. Wattage indicates the amount of energy that is used for microwaving — options range from as low as 600 to over 1,700 watts. Generally speaking, 1,000 to 1,100 watts hits the sweet spot for most households' needs, allowing you to reheat foods to perfection.

In short, the higher your microwave's wattage, the more energy and heat it produces. Most consumer microwaves on the market use between 600 and 1,200 watts. While this is a fixed maximum setting, some microwaves have dials that allow you to reduce the wattage and, therefore, the heat. This handy feature makes it easier to melt chocolate in the microwave, or other delicate ingredients such as butter without scorching them.

So, why does wattage even matter? First and foremost, the correct wattage ensures evenly heated food, because no one likes unappetizing cold spots hidden in reheated lasagna. Setting your wattage between 1,000 and 1,100 covers all of your bases and is powerful enough to cook large portions and frozen foods evenly, making it the best choice for families. Cooking power also affects texture, as overcooked food often develops a rubbery texture. Higher wattages cook food faster, which can be a major convenience factor. Particularly for microwaves with a steam cooking function, high wattage enhances flavor by maintaining moisture, nutritional value, and aroma, making your dinner taste better. Keep in mind that a high-wattage microwave that is used frequently or for long periods of time could affect your electricity bill.