Are Multifunction Microwave Appliances Worth Splurging On?

The Panasonic Home Chef 4-in-1 surprised some reviewers with how well it crisped foods like chicken wings in the air fryer. Others have also praised its versatility. You can find reviews touting the positives of the Breville, the GE, and the Toshiba, too, despite the drawbacks noted by others.

As with most appliances, you need to do your homework to make sure you're finding the best model to suit your needs. Many multifunction microwaves are larger than a traditional microwave but still smaller than an entire oven, so they can be ideal for smaller spaces. While they may not air fry as well as a standalone unit, they might be more convenient if you are limited on space; having everything in one appliance can reduce clutter.

Many reviews note that there is a lot to learn about these combination appliances — the instruction manual is practically a novel — but to get the most out of the appliance, you need to understand how it works. There can be a steep learning curve, which may be intimidating, but it's also worthwhile. Once you master all of the functions, you'll see your results improve drastically.

If you're looking to save space while increasing functionality, multifunction microwaves could definitely be worth your money. You can also find great deals if you shop around for sales, which can take the sting out of the steep price tag attached to some. Check reviews online first to make sure the specific machine does what you want. Take the time to learn how to use it, avoid these kitchen appliance buying mistakes, and you should be happy with your purchase.