Upcycle Those Old Fruit Containers To Keep Kitchen Drawers In Tip-Top Shape
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There are two pursuits most of us can relate to: better kitchen organization and more eco-friendly habits. Tidier kitchen drawers, for example, mean efficiency and less stress in our kitchen chores. Things also wouldn't be banging around and damaging each other. And don't we all want to incorporate sustainability into our daily routines? Happily, there's a way to do both when you try the latest genius kitchen organization hack. We love being able to repurpose various kitchen items for other uses, and a great example is putting fruit containers to work organizing your drawers.
Creating little sections in your kitchen drawers is such a smart way to reuse the plastic containers produces comes in. All you have to do is thoroughly clean and dry the containers and you're ready to go. If the containers you're working with have too shallow of a lid — as you'll likely want equally deep, open-top bins next to each other — carefully cut the lids off. Then, simply line an empty drawer with them and create an organizational system that works for you.
This is one of the best ways to organize utensils and tools. For example, you can create a baking drawer with containers separating cookie cutters, measuring spoons and cups, brushes, pastry bags and tips, wooden spoons, and mixer fittings. Or you could organize a drawer near your coffee station with containers for K-cups, tea bags, sugar packets, and flavored syrups.
More ideas for reusing plastic fruit containers
Not only is this method the perfect solution for messy drawers, and not only does it avoid sending plastic waste to landfills, but it's also a big money-saver. With these fruit containers, you can skip spending on kitchen drawer storage solutions and organize for free. If you like crafting, decorating these containers can give them new life — even though they'll be inside your drawers, adding a pattern that matches your kitchen is a nice touch. Cover them in something like this Arthome White Marble Contact Paper for a modern look, or use Crtiin Floral Decoupage Paper and Mod Podge glue for a cottage-core aesthetic. You could end up with containers pretty enough to use in more visible spaces, like your pantry closet.
If you're using them in your pantry or on shelves, you can also label them to make organization even more foolproof. Create containers for the kids' snacks, for spices and seasonings, and for mail, recipes, and grocery lists. There are plenty of other uses even beyond organization for plastic fruit containers, too. Especially when decorated, they're cute and convenient snack dishes for barbecues and game-day parties, for example. If you're starting your own herb garden, these containers even come in handy. Use them to start seedlings before potentially transferring plants to bigger parts or outdoor garden beds. From organizing to gardening, you'll never want to waste another fruit container.