Upcycle Those Old Fruit Containers To Keep Kitchen Drawers In Tip-Top Shape

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There are two pursuits most of us can relate to: better kitchen organization and more eco-friendly habits. Tidier kitchen drawers, for example, mean efficiency and less stress in our kitchen chores. Things also wouldn't be banging around and damaging each other. And don't we all want to incorporate sustainability into our daily routines? Happily, there's a way to do both when you try the latest genius kitchen organization hack. We love being able to repurpose various kitchen items for other uses, and a great example is putting fruit containers to work organizing your drawers.

Creating little sections in your kitchen drawers is such a smart way to reuse the plastic containers produces comes in. All you have to do is thoroughly clean and dry the containers and you're ready to go. If the containers you're working with have too shallow of a lid — as you'll likely want equally deep, open-top bins next to each other — carefully cut the lids off. Then, simply line an empty drawer with them and create an organizational system that works for you.

This is one of the best ways to organize utensils and tools. For example, you can create a baking drawer with containers separating cookie cutters, measuring spoons and cups, brushes, pastry bags and tips, wooden spoons, and mixer fittings. Or you could organize a drawer near your coffee station with containers for K-cups, tea bags, sugar packets, and flavored syrups.