Stop Buying Pricey Storage Containers — Here's How To Organize Your Kitchen For Free

Aside from the obvious glass jars, coffee containers with tight-fitting lids work great for storing all kinds of pantry goods. Bonus points if you choose a tin container, which will help reduce plastic waste in the kitchen. Speaking of tins, don't throw away cans from pantry staples like chopped tomatoes and canned beans — they are excellent to store little odds and ends. Plus, some imported canned goods actually come in cute cans, and you can buy reusable silicone lids – such as the ones used to seal dog food cans — to keep contents safe and dry. And creamer bottles with flip-top lids are perfect to store baking ingredients that you can easily pour directly into measuring cups.

Regardless of the use you intend to give them, it's important to use containers that are safe for storing food — that's why you want to repurpose items that previously contained food. Next, you want to clean the container to remove any traces of its original contents. Wash inside and out with warm soapy water, and scrub or peel the labels off. Sometimes it's tough to remove the glue, so soak the jar in warm water before scrubbing again, or use baking soda and cooking oil to try to remove it completely. Make sure the containers are perfectly dry before storing new food items.

You can make your upcycled containers look nicer, painting them to color coordinate with your kitchen decor, for instance, or wrapping them in decorative paper or fabric. This is a fun and easy project to involve the kids, too, and it will give your kitchen a unique, personalized look. Don't forget to label them properly so you always know what you have on hand.