Don't Throw Out That Empty Tomato Can Just Yet — Turn It Into This Handy Storage Solution
If you're looking for more ways to go zero-waste in the kitchen, look no further than that empty tomato can en route to the recycling bin. Instead of throwing it away, you can turn it into a handy storage solution for all your kitchen utensils. By repurposing sturdy aluminum food cans like those for tomato sauce or puree, it's unnecessary to go out and buy a new organizational container at the home decor store — rather, you can make use of what you already have on hand. Plus, it's relatively easy to clean a can of tomatoes while preserving the label, adding a functional yet vintage look to your counter. Think: Andy Warhol soup label finesse.
To restore and repurpose a can of tomatoes, simply clean the inside of the can with dish soap and water. Scrub it thoroughly with a sponge to remove any grease and food residue. If you want to preserve a can label to add style to your spoons and spatula holder, avoid wetting the exterior of the can since it can dampen and dissolve the adhesive label. Alternatively, if you want to showcase the bare aluminum or tin cans for a clean, industrial look, you can scrub the label off with warm water and soap. If you need to, give it a soak in warm water, or use a mixture of baking soda and coconut oil to remove the glue and paper.
Storage possibilities for repurposed tomato cans
Reclaiming a used tomato can is a great way to cut back on waste and organize kitchen counter and cabinet space. If you already have a utensil holder, no worries. You can use cleaned-out and dried aluminum cans as another genius trick to organize day-to-day kitchen items, such as loose rubber bands, potato chip clips, and writing utensils like pens for marking up recipes. If counter space is limited, just store the reclaimed cans on a shelf in the pantry, or even within a drawer or cabinet.
In addition to other waste-minimizing kitchen solutions like cutting back on plastic containers and composting food scraps at home, you can also use salvaged tomato sauce and soup cans as creative and cute planters for kitchen herbs like mint or basil. Just fill them with potting soil and seeds, then place the aluminum cans by the windowsill to water and maintain as the herbs grow. You can even use repurposed tomato cans for all sorts of arts and crafts. For instance, you can make holiday ornaments or hanging decorative accents to add character to your cooking space.