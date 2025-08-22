Don't Throw Out That Empty Tomato Can Just Yet — Turn It Into This Handy Storage Solution

If you're looking for more ways to go zero-waste in the kitchen, look no further than that empty tomato can en route to the recycling bin. Instead of throwing it away, you can turn it into a handy storage solution for all your kitchen utensils. By repurposing sturdy aluminum food cans like those for tomato sauce or puree, it's unnecessary to go out and buy a new organizational container at the home decor store — rather, you can make use of what you already have on hand. Plus, it's relatively easy to clean a can of tomatoes while preserving the label, adding a functional yet vintage look to your counter. Think: Andy Warhol soup label finesse.

To restore and repurpose a can of tomatoes, simply clean the inside of the can with dish soap and water. Scrub it thoroughly with a sponge to remove any grease and food residue. If you want to preserve a can label to add style to your spoons and spatula holder, avoid wetting the exterior of the can since it can dampen and dissolve the adhesive label. Alternatively, if you want to showcase the bare aluminum or tin cans for a clean, industrial look, you can scrub the label off with warm water and soap. If you need to, give it a soak in warm water, or use a mixture of baking soda and coconut oil to remove the glue and paper.