The Pasta Sauce Jar You Should Never Throw Away

Are you one of those people who empties a jar of pasta sauce and then hovers over the recycling bin, wondering if there's something else you could do with it? It's glass, not cheap garbage. Surely you can find a use for it in your house. Nine times out of 10, you end up recycling it anyway. But if you like to brighten your home with flowers, maybe you can ease your conscience a little next time by buying Bertolli pasta sauce and keeping the jars around. When you don't have enough vases handy, these jars do a great job.

At the end of the day, a vase is just a vessel that can hold water. You could use a pickle jar as a vase if needed. If you're setting out flowers, though, you're usually aiming for something a little more elegant. You don't want it to be obvious that you're using a jar, even if it's just a little centerpiece on your kitchen table holding a few sunflowers from the garden. TikToker Felicia Amram shared this idea in one of her videos. Bertolli designs its jars a little differently from most brands. The tapered, hourglass silhouette of a Bertolli jar is distinctive, with just enough design to look intentional rather than utilitarian.