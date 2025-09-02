The Pasta Sauce Jar You Should Never Throw Away
Are you one of those people who empties a jar of pasta sauce and then hovers over the recycling bin, wondering if there's something else you could do with it? It's glass, not cheap garbage. Surely you can find a use for it in your house. Nine times out of 10, you end up recycling it anyway. But if you like to brighten your home with flowers, maybe you can ease your conscience a little next time by buying Bertolli pasta sauce and keeping the jars around. When you don't have enough vases handy, these jars do a great job.
At the end of the day, a vase is just a vessel that can hold water. You could use a pickle jar as a vase if needed. If you're setting out flowers, though, you're usually aiming for something a little more elegant. You don't want it to be obvious that you're using a jar, even if it's just a little centerpiece on your kitchen table holding a few sunflowers from the garden. TikToker Felicia Amram shared this idea in one of her videos. Bertolli designs its jars a little differently from most brands. The tapered, hourglass silhouette of a Bertolli jar is distinctive, with just enough design to look intentional rather than utilitarian.
From sauce to flowers and more
Any time you upcycle something as basic as a glass jar, you risk making it obvious. Using an old pickle jar to store screws or nails in the garage could make perfect sense. But if the point of a flower display is to look pretty, to be eye-catching, being a little more stylish is key. The first step is removing the label, so soak your jars overnight in soapy water for at least six hours. Remove any glue residue with the rough side of a sponge, and you should have a perfectly serviceable vase ready to go. Oven cleaner and eucalyptus oil can remove labels and glue, too.
This is just the start of the kitchen decor ideas that use jars. Layer sand and shells in the bottom, then add a tealight for a summery, beach-themed centerpiece. Or swap the summer filler for cranberries, evergreens, and pine cones in winter. If you have space for an indoor herb garden, jars make great pots for basil or mint in the kitchen. You can also repurpose them as drinking glasses, and a full set makes a fun way to serve homemade iced tea or cocktails at a party. Of course, these jars also work well for storage, holding anything from rice or candy in the kitchen to cotton swabs in the bathroom. There are dozens of ways to make use of these jars that can be practical, fun, and innovative. Get creative and see what happens.