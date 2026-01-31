Stop Tossing Empty Plastic Fruit Containers When You Could Just Save Them For Your Next Road Trip

Grocery shopping can lead to a lot of waste. Even if you bring your own reusable tote bags and mesh produce bags to the store or buy from bulk bins using your own recycled containers, there are still some packaging items you can't escape, like milk cartons or plastic berry containers. While some things can be recycled, it's difficult to decipher how to recycle everything properly so sometimes it is worth it to give those items a second life in your home. Out of all of our best ways to reuse plastic fruit containers in the kitchen, filling them with snacks for a road trip might just be our favorite.

Instead of using flimsy plastic bags that can get crushed in coolers or smashed at the bottom of a tote bag, consider washing, saving, and reusing the plastic fruit containers that you bring home from the grocery store. The thin plastic makes the containers almost weightless so they aren't contributing any additional weight to your belongings. Larger containers that hold strawberries and cherries are great for loading up with bigger items like sandwiches or wraps, which you can cut in half and nestle in the boxes so they stay upright and ingredients don't spill out. The larger containers also make great snack box options for children on road trips, where you can place a few different items in each box so every child can have their own individual box, eliminating the need for sharing or bickering.