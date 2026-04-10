7 Underrated Sodas You Should Be Buying At World Market

Are you stuck in a soda funk? Your favorite Slice soda flavor just won't cut it anymore, and even the good ol' caffeinated Diet Coke you've been sipping on for the better part of a decade can't quench your thirst. What you need is something new, unique, and effortlessly craveable. You may be out of luck with the standard selection found at your neighborhood grocery store — when that happens, consider it your sign to head to a World Market.

World Market may primarily be known as a store full of home goods and furniture, but those better acquainted with the brand know that it also boasts a wealth of food and beverage finds from across the globe. Of course, there will be both hits and misses among World Market's soda collection, and there's no time for guesswork when you're thirsty. The following seven sodas have a great reputation with World Market devotees. They're unassuming enough that you may not grab them off the shelf on a whim, but they definitely deserve your attention the next time you head in.