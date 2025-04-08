Why Does Diet Coke Have More Caffeine Than Regular Coke?

For many blurry-eyed early risers, the day doesn't truly begin without a jolt of caffeine from a cup of coffee, an energy drink, or a can of soda. For Diet Coke enthusiasts, the famous soda in the silver can delivers quite the punch of caffeine at 46 milligrams per 12 ounces, one of the highest levels among regularly available soft drinks. Diet Coke has more caffeine than its regular Coke counterpart (34 milligrams per 12 ounces), and, according to Coca-Cola itself, taste is a big reason why.

Beyond the bubbles and mildly sweet taste, faithful drinkers of Diet Coke are likely familiar with the drink's slightly bitter or acidic notes. Those come from the addition of caffeine, which has a naturally bitter taste that is activated on the tongue's taste receptors when drinking Diet Coke. The addition of caffeine is not as noticeable in regular drinks such as Coke because there's sugar and other ingredients to enhance the flavor. Since Diet Coke has no sugar and uses artificial sweeteners, the taste profiles of Coca-Cola and Diet Coke are markedly different.

Coca-Cola acknowledges the presence of caffeine in its signature products but simply mentions that caffeine is an ingredient that helps give Coke its unique taste. The company also notes that the levels of caffeine in both Coke and Diet Coke are significantly less than a 12-ounce cup of coffee.