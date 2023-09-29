Add Lemon Juice To Coke And Drink It The Italian Way

Coca-Cola is many things. It's sweet and it's spiced, boasting nuances of vanilla and a tiny hint of cinnamon. It's also rich but refreshing, coating tastebuds in decadence before a myriad of bubbles work to cleanse the palate. Despite the fact that every bottle boasts a fair degree of depth, that doesn't stop us from looking for ways to make Coca-Cola even better. Luckily, Italians have cracked the code to upgrading the soda — just add some lemon juice.

The combination of Coke and lemon is nothing new in Italy, nor is it necessarily groundbreaking in other parts of Europe. However, the tip has recently been trending following a viral TikTok that shows one creator demonstrating how Italians prefer to enjoy (and enhance) the soda with the help of the zesty ingredient. Essentially, all you need to do is to squeeze a lemon wedge into an ice-filled glass before topping it with Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, or even Diet Coke. The result? A better-tasting sip, of course.

While ice and lemon are enough to render any beverage more refreshing, when it comes to Coca-Cola, the reason for adding tangy lemon is tenfold. Along with imparting another layer of complexity, a splash of citrus also enhances the other flavors present in the soda. Plus, the crisp acidity can even cut through the cloying sweetness of the soda for a more balanced sip.