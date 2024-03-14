What To Know About Australia's Beloved Bundaberg Ginger Beer

If you've ever lived in Australia, then the name "Bundaberg ginger beer" will sound very familiar to you. No matter where in the world you live, there's a pretty good chance that you've at least spied a bottle of the stuff in grocery stores. The fourth-generation family-owned Australian business has achieved global success for one reason: Its ginger beer (not to be confused with ginger ale) is that good.

The sharp, snappy, earthy, slightly sweet non-alcoholic beer follows a traditional brewing process using real ginger pieces to extract the maximum amount of natural flavor. The proprietary family recipe has been handed down through generations, and the ginger is grown in Australia on Bundaberg's farm. Perhaps the signature of Bundaberg ginger beer is its visibly cloudy appearance, full of real ginger root bits. In fact, fans are encouraged to give the bottle a good flip before opening to shake up all that floating sediment. So how did Bundaberg ginger beer rise from a local Aussie delight to a worldwide sensation?

Bundaberg was established in 1960 in the eponymous Bundaberg, Australia, but it hasn't always been a ginger beer brand. During the 1970s, the bottling and fermenting business (then called Electra Breweries) was focused on cranking out bottles of well-known franchised drinks like Pepsi and Schweppes. Then, when the 1980s hit, Bundaberg secured distribution of its own signature drink throughout Australia and New Zealand, and the era of ginger beer arrived.