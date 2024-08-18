Spezi-Meister: The German Cocktail That Combines 2 Popular Soft Drinks

Created by Curt Mast, Jägermeister is a uniquely German spirit with a rich history of nearly 80 years that features a combination of 56 botanical ingredients. Today, Jägermeister is known as a legendary herbal liqueur that can be served either by itself as a shot or combined with other ingredients to create unique cocktails. The Jägermeister company itself has an extensive list of cocktail recipes, but a new concoction has cropped up on social media: the spezi-meister. The drink combines Jägermeister with orange soda and cola to create a fizzy and fruity summer beverage with a gorgeous orange sunset hue

What makes the drink great is that the orange flavor from the soda cuts down the harshness of the Jägermeister, which is often what turns potential drinkers away from giving it a try. The drink's unique name aptly describes it, as it is meant to be a combination of Jägermeister and a popular German beverage called spezi, which is made out of cola and orange soda.

spezi is sold premixed in cans in parts of Germany and other German-speaking countries, although some places will make the concoction fresh to order. Due to the fact that manufactured spezi is hard to find outside of German-speaking countries, people who want to make spezi-meister will have to make their own spezi first. Fortunately, there are lots of different cola and orange soda brands available in grocery stores. Simply combine the two soft drinks to make homemade spezi.