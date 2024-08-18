Spezi-Meister: The German Cocktail That Combines 2 Popular Soft Drinks
Created by Curt Mast, Jägermeister is a uniquely German spirit with a rich history of nearly 80 years that features a combination of 56 botanical ingredients. Today, Jägermeister is known as a legendary herbal liqueur that can be served either by itself as a shot or combined with other ingredients to create unique cocktails. The Jägermeister company itself has an extensive list of cocktail recipes, but a new concoction has cropped up on social media: the spezi-meister. The drink combines Jägermeister with orange soda and cola to create a fizzy and fruity summer beverage with a gorgeous orange sunset hue
What makes the drink great is that the orange flavor from the soda cuts down the harshness of the Jägermeister, which is often what turns potential drinkers away from giving it a try. The drink's unique name aptly describes it, as it is meant to be a combination of Jägermeister and a popular German beverage called spezi, which is made out of cola and orange soda.
spezi is sold premixed in cans in parts of Germany and other German-speaking countries, although some places will make the concoction fresh to order. Due to the fact that manufactured spezi is hard to find outside of German-speaking countries, people who want to make spezi-meister will have to make their own spezi first. Fortunately, there are lots of different cola and orange soda brands available in grocery stores. Simply combine the two soft drinks to make homemade spezi.
Homemade spezi variations
Specific brands of soda are not necessary to make spezi, although orange Fanta and San Pellegrino Aranciata are two popular orange sodas that are often used for this. Typically, the cola and orange soda are combined in equal amounts, but there are not specific rules when it comes to mixing homemade spezi. Another popular mixing ratio is to use more cola and less orange soda, sometimes with a splash of either orange or lemon juice for an extra touch of tang.
Some versions of homemade spezi favor lemon juice instead of orange soda. The lemon variation is essentially an Arnold Palmer but with cola instead of iced tea. This variation can be made with equal parts lemonade and cola — about 12 ounces each. The ratios can always be changed to suit personal tastes, especially for those who like the taste of lemon but want the mix to still be sweeter in flavor.
For those who do not have access to spezi or the time to make some at home, there are plenty of other drinks that mix well with Jägermeister. Cola by itself tastes great with the herbal liqueur. Juices like lemonade, orange juice, and cranberry juice are also great options. When in doubt, club soda will also do the trick.