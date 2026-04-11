Give The Arby's Roast Beef Sandwich A Crunchy Bite With A Simple Ordering Trick
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Arby's roast beef is a highly-ranked, classic sandwich that delivers satisfying simplicity. But if you're looking to upgrade this tried-and-true compilation of sliced beef and a seeded bun, this easy menu hack requires nothing more than a polite request. Simply order a side of curly fries that you'll pack inside the sandwich. "I haven't been to Arby's in like 10 years, but this looks amazing," quipped a viewer on YouTube.
Arby's curly fries are generously seasoned with paprika, garlic, and onion powders, and other spices. The flavorful combination plays well with the savory roast beef, and the crunch of the fries inserts a textural dimension to a standard order. The move is like sliding potato chips into a sandwich or piling fries into a burrito, resulting in a tasty meal that is equal parts crunchy and soft. With Arby's curly fries in your own hands, you can pack as much or as little into your sandwich to achieve that perfect balance of roast beef and seasoned fries with every bite.
Customizing sandwiches onsite and at home
This easy upgrade can be further customized with your choices of condiments and sauces. Arby's Horsey Sauce adds a creamy addition to the sandwich, but plain ketchup may be just the ticket to satisfy cravings. Arby's Sauce delivers a sweet and tangy dimension that can balance the spicier seasoning of the fries. For customers who want to step fully on the pedal of heat, hot sauce kicks up the spice. Some Arby's fans have also scooped Arby's mac and cheese into the classic roast beef and topped the pile with the curly fries, describing it as the perfect combination of foods.
For those who would rather recreate the sandwich at home, you can purchase Arby's frozen curly fries from Walmart or Amazon. "These are absolutely the best frozen restaurant fries. They're just as good even in an air fryer," wrote a fan on Reddit. "The quality of these fries is exceptional. They come perfectly seasoned, capturing the iconic Arby's flavor that fans love," noted a shopper on Amazon. With the seasoned fries stocked in your kitchen, you may find yourself sneaking the addition into other recipes, like when building a better BLT sandwich or crafting the ultimate bacon, egg, and cheese.