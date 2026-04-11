Give The Arby's Roast Beef Sandwich A Crunchy Bite With A Simple Ordering Trick

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Arby's roast beef is a highly-ranked, classic sandwich that delivers satisfying simplicity. But if you're looking to upgrade this tried-and-true compilation of sliced beef and a seeded bun, this easy menu hack requires nothing more than a polite request. Simply order a side of curly fries that you'll pack inside the sandwich. "I haven't been to Arby's in like 10 years, but this looks amazing," quipped a viewer on YouTube.

Arby's curly fries are generously seasoned with paprika, garlic, and onion powders, and other spices. The flavorful combination plays well with the savory roast beef, and the crunch of the fries inserts a textural dimension to a standard order. The move is like sliding potato chips into a sandwich or piling fries into a burrito, resulting in a tasty meal that is equal parts crunchy and soft. With Arby's curly fries in your own hands, you can pack as much or as little into your sandwich to achieve that perfect balance of roast beef and seasoned fries with every bite.