The Great Value Soda That Quietly Disappeared From Walmart Shelves

The 2011-2012 dates of the aforementioned archival Red Tornado footage might suggest that Walmart pulled its crimson-hued soda during the widespread public health campaign against sugary drinks that rippled through the U.S. during the era. In an effort to combat rising obesity rates, a national crusade against soda prompted sales-deterring legislation. In 2012, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg introduced a radical soda ban initiative, and by 2016, cities from Berkley to Philadelphia had passed citywide soft drink tax measures.

Great Value Red Tornado packed the full unhealthy-soda-gamut of artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, the preservative potassium benzoate, and Red 40 – call it the "junk food EGOT." A glance at Red Tornado's full ingredients list reveals that the soda was mostly water and chemicals. Although, it's worth noting that the label is almost identical to the ingredients lineup in Mtn Dew Code Red, which is still widely sold (and adds Yellow 5 and Blue 1 into the mix, too).

Regardless of the "when" and "why" Red Tornado retired, it ultimately might be time for fans to find a new Great Value soda to love. Fans have praised Walmart's Great Value Root Beer as even better than A&W. Stuck on the red stuff? Walmart still sells Mountain Dew Code Red, as well as its creamier counterpart Big Red. But, it doesn't look like enduring fans should expect to see a Red Tornado comeback any time soon.