No matter what style of pizza predominates in your region, pizza is undeniably a favorite food for most of us. And we're far from cheese and pepperoni being the only options. In fact, the hot pizza trend that's still on the rise in 2026 is spicy pizza. According to a pizza industry census conducted by Pizza Today, "hot honey has taken over the pizza world. The spicy condiment's dominance continues to surge with widespread adoption across all segments." While red chili flakes have been a commonplace seasoning to sprinkle over a slice along with parmesan, hot honey balances the spicy with the sweet for a more sophisticated upgrade.

Not only is hot honey the most popular drizzle, but trending toppings include spicy ingredients like nduja, chorizo, and Calabrian chilies. Other popular, tried-and-true toppings like jalapenos, banana peppers, fresh garlic, and bell peppers remain as popular as ever, bringing a zippy kick to satisfy numerous spice levels. In fact, jalapenos are one of our top ranking pizza toppings, although pepperoni continues to reign supreme. If you want to get into the spicy pizza trend try a spicy, sweet, and savory trifecta of pepperoni, jalapenos, and hot honey on your next order. Popular pizza chains like Pizza Hut, Dominos, and Papa Johns have likewise jumped on the spicy pizza train with specialty pies like spicy chicken bacon and ranch pizza at Domino's with jalapenos and Buffalo sauce, and the spicy Hawaiian pizza with chicken, pineapple, pepper flakes, and spicy marinara at Pizza Hut.