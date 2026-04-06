The Hot Pizza Trend That's Still On The Rise In 2026
No matter what style of pizza predominates in your region, pizza is undeniably a favorite food for most of us. And we're far from cheese and pepperoni being the only options. In fact, the hot pizza trend that's still on the rise in 2026 is spicy pizza. According to a pizza industry census conducted by Pizza Today, "hot honey has taken over the pizza world. The spicy condiment's dominance continues to surge with widespread adoption across all segments." While red chili flakes have been a commonplace seasoning to sprinkle over a slice along with parmesan, hot honey balances the spicy with the sweet for a more sophisticated upgrade.
Not only is hot honey the most popular drizzle, but trending toppings include spicy ingredients like nduja, chorizo, and Calabrian chilies. Other popular, tried-and-true toppings like jalapenos, banana peppers, fresh garlic, and bell peppers remain as popular as ever, bringing a zippy kick to satisfy numerous spice levels. In fact, jalapenos are one of our top ranking pizza toppings, although pepperoni continues to reign supreme. If you want to get into the spicy pizza trend try a spicy, sweet, and savory trifecta of pepperoni, jalapenos, and hot honey on your next order. Popular pizza chains like Pizza Hut, Dominos, and Papa Johns have likewise jumped on the spicy pizza train with specialty pies like spicy chicken bacon and ranch pizza at Domino's with jalapenos and Buffalo sauce, and the spicy Hawaiian pizza with chicken, pineapple, pepper flakes, and spicy marinara at Pizza Hut.
How to spice up your pizza order or homemade pizza
While pizza chains have limited toppings, local pizzerias are the best places to experiment with spicy toppings. Neapolitan pizzerias will undoubtedly have Calabrian chilies on the menu, with some even providing drizzles of Calabrian chile oil. Nduja is also a specialty sausage that most Neapolitan or higher-end sit-down pizzerias will offer. Another popular sauce to look out for at a Neapolitan pizzeria is arrabiata, that is, a red pizza sauce infused with red chile flakes. Ordering a pizza arrabiata will definitely bring the heat.
Of course, the best way to ensure you get a spicy pizza is to make your own pizza at home. Scratch-made pizzas allow for more culinary creativity because you can add nuanced toppings and sauces that you might not find at your local pizzeria. For example, you can purchase Calabrian chilies to heat up your next batch of homemade pizza sauce or infuse a creamy alfredo sauce with red chili flakes for a spicy pizza base. Give homemade pizza a spicy twist by swapping mozzarella cheese for pepper Jack. Chorizo should be the star of your next Mexican-inspired breakfast pizza to accompany with fried eggs, cotija, and a sprinkling of fresh cilantro. Yet another decadent fusion of cuisine favorites would be to spice up your pizza with Nashville hot chicken, balanced with tangy pickle slices and a drizzle of honey.