This Spicy Meat Is The Key To A Seriously Good Mexican-Style Breakfast Pizza

The space that pizza for breakfast filled in our minds may once have referred primarily to the practice of scooping up a cold slice left over from the dinner the night before, but these days it is something entirely different. Really, it makes sense that pizza could and should be a breakfast dish, at least in the loose way we use the term "pizza." Warm, freshly baked dough topped with all the trappings of a traditional morning meal is a great way to break your fast. But for the ideal breakfast pizza experience, you may want to look for inspiration south of the border, and add some Mexican chorizo to the mix.

Mexican-style chorizo is a deep red, heavily-seasoned fresh sausage typically made with pork — though sometimes other proteins like beef, chicken, or soy are used. The sausage draws its vibrant color and rich flavor from an abundance of ingredients like chiles, garlic, and vinegar. Browned and crumbled, it is as good with breakfast as it is in a taco, adding sumptuous flavor to any dish or plate.

To use chorizo in a breakfast pizza, treat it just like you would Italian sausage. It needs to be cooked beforehand, but once it's fried up, you can simply sprinkle over as much or as little as you like — as in this Mexican breakfast pizza recipe. In that recipe, the chorizo is cooked with onions and spread on the dough over eggs and salsa before being topped with cheese and baked. But there are plenty of different ways to incorporate chorizo into a Mexican-inspired breakfast pizza.