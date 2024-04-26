Think Beyond Avocado Toast And Make A Shareable Breakfast Pizza

Just like when making regular pizza, pick your poison when it comes to the base. You can choose from whole wheat, garlic herb, or beer-based doughs, or go even more unconventional with pita bread, naan, or tortillas. Each will bake at different speeds, however, so take note of the package instructions or follow a recipe tailored specifically for the base you pick.

Then it's time to choose your sauce. Tomato is a classic (and can give your pizza flavors reminiscent of shakshuka), but you can also experiment with Alfredo, pesto, barbecue, arrabbiata, hollandaise, or buffalo sauce. If you want to go a little out-of-the-box, you can fully bake your dough, then top it with a spread that you may not want to put in the oven, like harissa, avocado, hummus, aioli, or a nut butter for a sweet pie.

When it comes to toppings, you can crack your eggs right on the pizza and bake for up to 15 minutes at 450 degrees Fahrenheit if you want them runny, or partially scramble them separately first. Incorporate some chorizo, salsa, cotija, and lime juice for a Mexican breakfast pizza; bacon (or sausage), hash browns, and shredded cheddar for a classic flavor profile; or tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, and bell peppers to pack on the veggies. If you're in a more saccharine mood, make a sweet version with fruit, cinnamon, and chopped nuts. You may find that your pizza will be harder to share than you thought.