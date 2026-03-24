This Spicy Protein Might Be The Pizza Topping You're Missing

Pizza is an incredibly versatile food. There is a litany of unique toppings, funky sauces (aside from your standard marinara), and even fruits that you can add to your pie to make it even tastier. If you are in desperate need of some inspiration for your next homemade pizza, a good idea is to take ideas from your other favorite foods outside of the pizza realm (cheeseburger pizza, anyone)? Another excellent example is Nashville hot chicken.

Nashville's famous hot chicken — which is known for its spicy oil coating — won't just make your bite heartier; it will also offer the perfect blast of spice, which is balanced by the sauce and cheese. This gourmet pizza topping can be enjoyed a number of ways, including as pieces of fried chicken coated in sauce (you can use reheated nuggets as a low-effort alternative), pulled chicken, or chicken strips. Since the flavor of the chicken itself is rather spicy and heavy, we recommend pairing it with a basic olive oil sauce — rather than the classic marinara — and plenty of gooey, melty cheese like mozzarella.