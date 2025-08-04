The Underrated Topping You Should Try On Your Next Pizza For A Refreshing Twist

Each year the world is presented with a new underrated pizza topping as the next big trend, but while many like hot honey come as a genuine surprise, sometimes you discover a topping that seems like it should be obvious. Although individual tastes mean there is no one formula for a great pizza topping, there are a few keys that make them work. Whether it's the spice of pepperoni, the snap of peppers and onions, or the earthiness of mushrooms, pizza toppings need to bring something the rich mixture of cheese, sauce, and dough still lacks. Salt, texture, brightness, and vegetal flavors are all things that help balance out a slice of pizza, too. And that's why it's baffling that people haven't experimented more with pickle pizza.

If you are skeptical about seeing "pickle pizza," it's understandable. It almost sounds like a dare food, or something a trendy spot would throw against the wall to get some social media attention. But like so many other underrated toppings, just a few quick thoughts show what a natural match pickles and pizza are. Briny flavors are an especially great pairing with cheese and sauce, with olives being the ultimate example. The mixture of salt and acid cuts through the rich fat of melted cheese, lightening up every bite. And, of course, good pickles also have something missing from most pizza: a great crunch. Pickles and cheese are already great partners on a charcuterie board, why not take the step to pizza?