5 Canned Items To Buy At Aldi And 2 To Skip, According To Customers

As anyone with a crammed schedule, demanding family life, or budget constraints knows, canned food can be an immense blessing. A means to obtain nourishment in a pinch, canned food can be transformed into gourmet dishes that will wow everyone at the table. That is, if you grab the right cans off the shelf.

Some products on the market may have you wrinkling your nose and gagging on their mushiness. All too often, canned food tastes like the can it comes in, and there's no denying that fresh produce is usually (but not always) more flavorful than canned ones packed for long-term storage.

You'll find both shockingly wonderful and disappointingly dreadful canned foods at Aldi. We set out to discover which is which by reading customer reviews online. Since over 90% of Aldi's products are private-label, it's no surprise that all the products listed are unique to Aldi. Many customers vouched for the recommended products, while a crowd of folks expressed abhorrence for the products we suggest you breeze past. You can find more information on methodology at the end of this article.