Aldi Has Finally Restocked This Popular Seasonal Sauce
Move over, Manwich! Aldi's beloved sloppy Joe sauce has been spotted again by shoppers. Aldi's canned sloppy Joe sauce has previously been unveiled as a seasonal item, much to the dismay of shoppers who crave it during camping trips and backyard barbecues. Redditors confirm that the sauce is only available during the fall and winter months, but it is already rolling out to stores in time for the cooler months, according to a post shared by the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook.
The sauce channels the same energy as a lot of Aldi's most popular products — it mimics the composition, flavor, and packaging of big-name brands (you'll rarely find brand-name items at Aldi). This one is similar to Manwich — it has the tang of tomato sauce, the sweetness of a little brown sugar, and it comes in a rust-colored can. If you're looking for it in the store, you may see it in the Aldi Finds aisle, where the retailer stocks its limited-time options. The brand name is Brookdale, and you can't miss the cartoon-like, bubble-lettered "Sloppy Joe Sauce" on the can.
Make the most of Aldi's sloppy Joe sauce
If you really love Aldi's sloppy Joe sauce from Brookdale, you need to accept the fact that it's seasonal and plan ahead. Do sloppy Joes make the ultimate camping meal? Yes, they do. Do they come in clutch on busy summer nights when you don't get home from your kid's baseball game until well after an appropriate dinner time? Yup. So instead of taking to Reddit to lament about how much you miss the sauce, stock up when you notice that it's available again. Canned goods are notorious for their longer shelf lives, and while we don't have a can in hand to confirm the expiration date, we'd be willing to bet your supply will last you until the store stocks it again.
On that note, when you notice sloppy Joe sauce at Aldi, if it's something you want to buy, buy it. Do not tell yourself you'll come back next time and grab it because, as any Aldi shopper knows, it could be there one day and gone the next (I'm still not over the Christmas cookie jar I passed up around last Halloween because I thought there was still "plenty of time").