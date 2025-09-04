Aldi Has Finally Restocked This Popular Seasonal Sauce

Move over, Manwich! Aldi's beloved sloppy Joe sauce has been spotted again by shoppers. Aldi's canned sloppy Joe sauce has previously been unveiled as a seasonal item, much to the dismay of shoppers who crave it during camping trips and backyard barbecues. Redditors confirm that the sauce is only available during the fall and winter months, but it is already rolling out to stores in time for the cooler months, according to a post shared by the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook.

The sauce channels the same energy as a lot of Aldi's most popular products — it mimics the composition, flavor, and packaging of big-name brands (you'll rarely find brand-name items at Aldi). This one is similar to Manwich — it has the tang of tomato sauce, the sweetness of a little brown sugar, and it comes in a rust-colored can. If you're looking for it in the store, you may see it in the Aldi Finds aisle, where the retailer stocks its limited-time options. The brand name is Brookdale, and you can't miss the cartoon-like, bubble-lettered "Sloppy Joe Sauce" on the can.