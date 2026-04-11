Olive Garden Keeps Attempting Pizza, But It Fails In The US

In the U.S., there's no restaurant more synonymous with Italian food than Olive Garden, with its oversized servings of breadsticks, chicken parm, lasagna, and saucy pastas. When perusing the chain's offerings, however, you might notice a big, round gap, a bizarre absence of one of America's favorite Italian dishes. We, of course, mean pizza, the only Italian chain restaurant classic that Olive Garden hasn't found success with, despite multiple attempts.

Olive Garden first offered pizza in the early 1990s as part of its "Pronto!" lunch menu. The description was certainly mouth-watering: The pies were made with a hand-stretched, garlicky crust inspired by the chain's famed breadsticks, and served with Alfredo or marinara sauce for dipping. Options included Meaty Italian, Spicy Sausage & Peppers, Roma Garden with spinach, artichokes, and tomatoes, and Chicken Alfredo, a precursor to Olive Garden's Alfredo obsession of today. Customers could also create their own pizza using a variety of toppings.

These pies sound like a dream for those nights when you want Olive Garden entrees that aren't pasta, but either customers or corporate just weren't into them. The chain still sold pizza at least as late as 1997, but sometime after that, the pies quietly joined the list of discontinued Olive Garden items. Some customers say the pizzas met their fate because they simply weren't very good, but others have fond memories of the pies, especially the Chicken Alfredo version. Either way, OG wasn't ready to give up on pizza permanently, for better or for worse.