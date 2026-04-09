Walmart Shoppers Find This Frozen Pot Roast Dinner Rivals The Dish Made From Scratch
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Frozen dinners run the gamut of cuisines, but most of them tend towards classic comfort foods. And a pot roast dinner is as hearty and warming as comfort food gets. Walmart customers thought that Marie Callender's pot roast frozen dinner rivals any scratch-made version.
Marie Callender's is known for sweet and savory pies; its dessert pies are better than Sara Lee's, while its savory chicken pot pie is much better than the competing Banquet brand. However, its frozen dinners go far beyond pies, and the slow-roasted beef pot roast bowl comes with tender chunks of beef swimming in a thick, savory gravy over a bed of cooked carrots, red potatoes, celery, and onions.
Walmart customers gave the bowl countless 5-star reviews. One shopper wrote that it's "as good as my own mom's and Grandma's pot roasts!!" Another compliments the texture of the meat and potatoes, stating, "The meat was pretty good size pieces and very tender and tasty! The texture was great, the potatoes were fork tender, not mushy." In addition to tender beef and vegetables, "the whole bowl is mouth watering flavorful," says another Walmart customer. Shoppers praised the portion size, with one customer proclaiming that it "fills my husband and satisfies him for hours." The gravy was also a common source of praise as customers felt it tied the dish together and kept both the meat and veggies from drying out. Finally, the ease of use and price were the final winning factors.
More Marie Callender's meals and desserts worth buying
Walmart customers may have been impressed with Marie Callender's slow-roasted beef pot roast bowl, but Tasting Table staff were not. In fact, we think that it's the one frozen meal we'd never buy again. In a tasting of 16 Marie Callender's frozen meals, the pot roast came in last place. We were much more impressed with the poultry, as chicken pot pie and a Thanksgiving turkey dinner were amongst our favorites. That said, we might not have given the pot roast a fighting chance because many Walmart customers had cooking tips to ensure the tastiest and most tender results.
For example, while many were satisfied with the microwave, one customer said, "My only advice...stir halfway through so the gravy coats the potato pieces while cooking." Another Walmart customer thought the meat and veggies tasted better with the slower, lower oven heating method. Some customers wished there were more veggies, but you can fix that problem by picking up some frozen vegetables to add to the pot roast bowl. Accompany your bowl with a side of frozen rolls to soak up all that savory gravy. We loved Texas Roadhouse's frozen mini rolls, which are available at Walmart. End your meal on a high note by heating up one of Marie Callender's delicious dessert pies; for the best fruit pie, try the Dutch apple pie, but our absolute favorite is the decadent chocolate satin pie.