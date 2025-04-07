The One Marie Callender's Frozen Meal We'll Never Buy Again

Marie Callender's frozen meals are super-convenient for those moments when you haven't got the time nor the energy to rustle up a home-cooked dinner. With so many different options to choose from, such as the cheddar mac and cheese to the chicken pot pie, you can easily have a different dinner for every night of the week. However, after testing several of the restaurant and bakery chain's ready-made offerings, there's one Marie Callender's frozen meal we'll never buy again: the slow-roasted beef pot roast bowl.

This dish was the loser in our list of 16 Marie Callender's frozen meals ranked worst to best because it had nothing going for it. While the slow cooking process of a proper homemade pot roast is what makes it so tender, aromatic, and full of complex flavor, this frozen ready-made version didn't tick a single one of those boxes. The beef was chewy and rubbery, the gravy was watery, and the chunks of potato were waterlogged, too. The dish also had an odd fatty quality to it that was overbearing and unappetizing. There were visible pieces of carrot and potato in the bowl (each container counts as a single serving with 13g of protein), but even this couldn't improve the texture and taste. Usually, you can make improvements on frozen dinners by adding fresh herbs or sprinkling over some cheese before reheating, but in this case, we wouldn't recommend it. Simply skip it and start over with another option.