Marie Callender's Vs Banquet: Who Makes The Best Chicken Pot Pie?

Long before Marie Callender's chicken pot pies were sold in grocery stores, the actual Marie Callender used to make them by hand at a small shop in California. Her pies became legendary, which is probably why we also ranked the chicken pot pie as the second best Marie Callender's frozen meal. The pot pies are made with white chicken meat and a variety of vegetables such as peas, celery, and carrots. The crust of the pie is made from scratch, as is the gravy, which explains why the flavor and texture combination of this meal was such a hit. It's available in a 10-ounce or 15-ounce container, or hungry customers can snag a 45-ounce family-size pie.

Banquet's chicken pot pie also has a scratch-made crust, which was our favorite aspect of the pie, although we found that it burned quickly and didn't make up for the disappointing filling. The pies are made with both chicken rolls and ground chicken, but we found that there wasn't very much chicken present. It also contains chicken flavor and chicken stock, which gives the pie a pleasant chicken taste but doesn't mask that there were very few actual pieces of chicken, carrots, potatoes, or peas. All in all, we'd have to say that Marie Callender's takes the cake in this head-to-head battle. Or, perhaps we should say it takes the "pie."