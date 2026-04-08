Transform Old Pot Lids Into Clever Countertop Storage With This Easy Trick

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One of the things you may be surprised to realize you've accumulated when doing a deep kitchen clean-out is random pot and pan lids. You may end up with extra lids when you upgrade your cookware or when a pan breaks, but the lid is no worse for wear. We're fans of finding creative ways to reuse kitchen staples to divert waste from landfills and save money. And many of us are forever seeking organization hacks to make more counter space. Old pot lids could scratch both itches.

There are actually many different ways to upcycle pot lids, but one in particular is great for storage: transforming two lids into a tiered rack. The result is a stylish countertop organization solution, and the project itself is easy even for novice crafters. All you'll need are two glass lids, ideally a larger for the base and a smaller for the upper tier. With a screwdriver, remove the lids' handles before cleaning. Then, apply a pattern to them using disposable napkins.

This is a kitchen staple that doubles as decor, so choose a print you love and that matches your kitchen. You can buy mixed-print sets for decoupaging, like this 30 Pack of NatNarr Decoupage Napkins. Separate a napkin from its backing, brush some Mod Podge glue onto the bottom of the lid, and carefully apply the napkin print-side-up so it shows through the top glass. Seal the napkins with another coat, then trim them to the size and shape of the lid and let them dry.