Don't Toss Old Pan Lids — Give Them A Second Life As Stylish Kitchen Hooks
The bad news is that pans don't last forever. Nonstick pans lose their coating and cheap stainless steel gets scratched and dinged, leaving you with one unintended problem: lids without homes or jobs. While the pans that they initially came with may be destined for the trash or a Goodwill pile, these lids are usually in good shape and can be used for many different purposes in the kitchen. Of course, the purpose we're referring to is something a bit more decorative.
That's right, one creative way to upcycle all of those pan lids is to use them for home decor. Create hooks with them by attaching these lids to a piece of wood. This will give you space to hang aprons, hats, and other light items — and it will look good too.
The assembly process couldn't be easier; glue the screw to the backside of the pot lid so that you can attach the knobs when you flip it over. Once you screw in the lids, you'll have a simple yet rustic piece of kitchen decor — and extra storage where your spare lids once lived.
A clever way to give pot lids new life
Obviously, not all lids are going to work like a charm for this hack. Ideally, you'll want to use ones that have round knobs — that way, you can easily hang straps around them. Even if the lids are fixed onto the board, it's important to remember that they can't hold a ton of weight. Stick to light items like aprons, dish towels, keys, and potentially a light jacket, or whatever else you'd feel comfortable displaying with a Command hook.
If you don't have extra lids in your pantry, the good news is that there are always some out there. Take a trip to the thrift store and peruse the sections for spare lids. Pair your selection with other thrifted finds, like overlooked used textiles and vintage kitchenware (like Portuguese pie keepers), to better style your kitchen or living space. If you use a worn wood board, for example, you can really drive home the rustic vibe and paint it to match your kitchen color scheme.